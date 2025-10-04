Crawley Town player ratings: One 8 but three 6s as Reds lose at Cambridge United

Crawley Town lost their third game on the trot with a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Cambridge United at the Cledera Abbey Stadium.

Reds made four changes to the side that lost to Barrow with Jojo Wollacott, Harry Forster, Kyle Scott and Kaheim Dixon all coming into the starting XI.

But it took just 12 minutes for the U’s to take the lead through Shayne Lavery, who stabbed home when Reds failed to clear a corner.

Crawley had a big penalty shout when Gavan Holohan was taken out by keeper Jake Eastwood after a superb ball from Harry McKirdy – but the referee said no.

Crawley Town players before kick off at Cambridge United | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Dion Pereira and Geraldo Bajrami had Reds best chances in the first half but it ended 1-0 at the break.

But any hopes of a Crawley fightback were made a lot harder in the first 15 minutes of the second half when Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Kylian Kouassi both scored to make it 3-0.

Kabby Tshimanga came on to replace Dixon and made it 3-1 to give Reds some hope touching home from a yard out.

Reds did all the pressing in the last 20 minutes and Josh Flint came closest to getting another but his unmarked header went just over.

But in the end it was another disappointing 90 minutes for Scott Lindsey and his men.

Jojo Wollacott 7 – First league start of the season and had horrible wind to deal with. Nothing he could do about the first goal but denied Lavery with a very good save after 24 minutes. Not at too much fault for any of the goals

Josh Flint 6 – Not his best game for Crawley Town although there was some good distribution and drives forward. Was given the run around by Brophy for the third goal. Should have done better with a free header in the second half.

Charlie Barker 7 – A couple of misplaced passes but a full throttle display by the defender and did not hold back with his challenges.

Dion Conroy 7 – A couple of nice long passes using the wind in the first half – a good outlet. Put in a couple of vital challenges early doors as well. Caught on the ball a couple of times. Hit the post in last 10 minutes which could have set up a grand stand finishn.

Geraldo Bajrami 7 – Arguably Reds best chance in the first half but fired wide from 20 yards. Another battling performance,

Kyle Scott 6 – Back in the starting line-up. A battling performance with some touches of finesse but was replaced by Reece Brown after he was appeared to be kicked on the floor.

Dion Pereira 7 – A couple of good moments in the first half but flattered to deceives at times. Like Forster, his final ball could have been better.

Kaheim Dixon 6 – Had one good opening in first half but ball didn’t quite fall for him. Didn’t get as involved as he and Reds fans would have liked. Replaced early in second half by Tshimanga.

Gavan Holohoan 7 – Wiped out by Eastwood for what should have been a penalty. Booked

Harry McKirdy 8 – A good outlet for Reds and had the U’s defence worried on early. Lovely ball to Holohan that should have led to a penalty.. Always looking to create and got the touch that set up the second goal. Always a danger.

Harry Forster 6 – Had a couple of good moments but delivery wasn’t quite there. Took a knock in the first half and was replaced by Jack Roles at half time.

Subs

Jack Roles 6 – Replaced Forster at half time. Good to see him back but didn’t get to see enough of the ball to affect the game.

Kabby Tshimanga 7 – Replaced Dixon early in second half. Full of running and got his second goal of the season.

Reece Brown 6– Replaced by Scott on 75 minutes. Booked.