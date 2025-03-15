Crawley Town player ratings: Plenty of 4s in Reds horror show at Huddersfield Town

A disastrous opening 29 minutes lead to a horror show at Huddersfield Town for Crawley Town, as they lost 5-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Reds got off to the worst possible start when Joe Taylor scored after just three minutes. He followed up after two Jojo Wollacott saves. It was 2-0 five minutes later when Callum Marshall’s shot rebounded off the post and Charlie Barker could do nothing but put it into his own net.

Then on 16 minutes, Panutche Camara’s poor defensive header from a Terriers corner landed at the feet of Marshall, who fired home. On 29 minutes, after Ben Radcliffe smashed a clearance into Jeremy Kelly, and from the resulting corner Matt Pearson headed home to make it 4-0.

Tola Showunmi, Will Swan and Liam Fraser all had efforts on goal as the first half came to a close but it was a disastrous first half for the Reds.

Jeremy Kelly was back in the starting line-up for Crawley Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

The home side were happy to let Crawley have more of the ball in the second half with the game already won but Reds struggled to create clear cut chances again.

But the Terriers didn’t stop and the impressive Ruben Rooskin made it 5-0 in the 76th minute. Sub Ade Adeyemo gave the Reds fans one thing to cheer when he scored a brilliant individual effort to make it 5-1. Reds are now 12 points off safety.

Here are our player ratings so far:

Crawley Town:

Jojo Wollacott 5 – For the first goal, he should have done better with the first effort, did brilliantly with the second effort, no chance with Taylor’s follow up. Couldn’t do much with the next three as Huddersfield’s players were given too much time and space. Good, but routine save, from another free header in the 72nd minute. And followe dthat up with a good tip over from Marshall’s effort in the 78th minute.

Charlie Barker 4 – Part of a defence that struggled from the start. Could do nothing about the own goal when the ball rebounded into him and then into the net. Booked for a shirt pull on 63 minutes. Showed a lot of determination the second half.

Toby Mullarkey 4 – The whole defence looked frail, including the usually reliable Mullarkey. Given the run around by an impressive Huddersfield attack. Booked for a foul on Spencer at the beginning of the second half.

Ben Radcliffe 4 – When he hammered it into the back of Jeremy Kelly on 28 minutes when trying to clear the ball, it had summer up Crawley’s first half an hour. And from that resulting corner, he was easily beaten to the ball by Matty Pearson, who headed in the Terriers fourth.

Jeremy Kelly 5 – Good to see him back on the pitch but the American struggled to get a foothold of the game. More effective when he was out on the left. Replaced by Armando Quitirna.

Liam Fraser 4 – Booked on 26 minutes for late challenge. Struggled to get into the game but had a decent effort from 20 yards that just went over at the end of the first half.

Louie Watson 4 – Part of a midfield that was overrun by Huddersfield. Never got into the first 45 minutes.

Panutche Camara 4 – Poor defensive header went straight to Marshall who hammered home the third. Replaced by Adeyemo at half-time.

Will Swan 4 – Started on the right before moving more central, where he was was slightly more effective. Had a good chance at the end of the first half which was blocked for a corner. Mostly ineffective. Replaced by Hepburn-Murphy on 60 minutes.

Kamarai Doyle 6 – Was the only Reds player who had a couple of bright moments in the first half and always looked the most likely to create something.

Tola Showunmi 4 – Had Crawley’s first effort on goal on 37 minutes. Hardly got any service and raraely saw the ball in the second half. Replaced by Max Anderson late on.

Subs:

Ade Adeyemo 6 – Replaced Camara at half-time. Found space early on and delivered a good cross at the beginning of the second period but didn’t see much of the ball until his brilliant individual goal at the end.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy 6 – Replaced by Will Swan on 60 minutes. Had a goal bound shout with his first touch but was blocked. Had another good hnce when he ran into the Huddersfield box in the 72nd minute.

Josh Flint 6 – Replaced by Liam Fraser on 60 minutes. Great to see him back on the pitch for the first time since October – the only highlight for Crawley today, Hardly saw the ball.

Armando Quitirna 5 – Replaced Jeremy Kelly on 73 minutes. Hit a free-kick straight into the wall.

Max Anderson n/a – Replaced Tola Showunmi on 79 minutes.