The first half ended level with Harry Forster’s sneaky finish cancelled out by a close-range effort from Gerard Garner. Morecambe thought they had taken the lead, but an offside flag denied Garner late in the first half.

Garner was at it again in the second, after numerous attempts stopped by Corey Addai he found a late winner after some great skill to turn Dion Conroy allowed him the space to finish.

Crawley couldn’t find an equaliser, and head to settle for defeat on their return to League Two action.

Harry Ransom puts in a tackle against Morecambe. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Here are Joe Southan’s player ratings:

Corey Addai: 7 – Despite conceding two, the ‘keeper made some great stops to stop the game becoming a cricket score line.

Nick Tsaroulla: 6 – Operating on the right flank again, the Cypriot failed to have a huge impact, but still showed his talent here and there.

Laurence Maguire: 6 – Wasn’t hugely involved, didn’t make any calamitous errors but the whole defence allowed a number of shots to their goal in the second half.

Dion Conroy: 6 – Although it was a great piece of skill, it was his mistake that allowed Garner to get his shot away for the winning goal.

Harry Ransom: 6 – The same as Maguire, nothing of note but a lot of the chances came down his side of the defence.

Harry Forster: 7 – Took his goal excellently but had a couple of chances he could’ve done better with to give Crawley a more stable foundation in the first half. (Replaced by Kellan Gordon.)

Will Wright: 7 - Broke up play well and a good professional foul to stop a counter kept Crawley level at 1-1

Liam Kelly: 7 – received man of the match but wasn’t quite at his usual standard of performance. He didn’t control the game like he usually does but did slot Campbell in well.

Klaidi Lolos: 6 – completed his trademark flicks and tricks well, and played a role in Crawley’s goal, but other than that nothing of note.

Adam Campbell: 7 – A composed pass to Forster for the opener, as well as good interplay from the attacker. Also contributed well defensively throughout the second half. (Replaced by Jack Roles.

Danilo Orsi: 6 – Nothing to mention from the big man up top, a few smart passes but failed to hold the ball up a lot of the time. Didn’t have any chances of note, but this can be put down to a lack of service.

SUBSTITUES:

Kellan Gordon: 6 – Spent a lot of time on the receiving end of heavy challenges, didn’t get to see much of him.