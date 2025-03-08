Crawley Town player ratings: Skipper and midfielder get 8s as Reds salvage point against Royals

A late Panutche Camara goal salvaged a point for Crawley Town in the early kick-off at the Broadfield Stadium against Reading.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan gave the Royals the lead in the 29th minute with a goal that had a hint of offside, but stood. Reds struggled to create any clearcut chances in the second half but in last minute Kamari Doyle set up sub Panutche Camara to poke home and secure a point.

Here are our player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott 6 – Distribution was mixed and flapped at a couple of crosses in the first half. Nearly gifted Reading a second with a misplaced pass but luckily the Royals did not take advantage.

Liam Fraser controlled the midfield for Crawley against Reading | Picture: Grant Mansfield

Toby Mullarkey 7 – Replaced the injured Dion Conroy in the centre of the back three after his long lay-off. Nearly scored with a curling effort on the stroke of half time. Good distribution at times.

Charlie Barker 8 – Captain for the day and led by example. By the seventh minute he had already won three headers from crosses. Never stopped battling and looked to get forward when he could. Moved to right of back three when Radcliffe went off.

Ben Radcliffe 7 – Solid again, becoming a consistent performer. Booked in the 63rd minute and picked up a knock in the process. Replaced by Bradley Ibrahim four minutes later.

Ade Adeyemo 6 – Good defensively but struggled to be effective in attack. Replaced by Rory Feely in the 80th minute.

Louise Watson 6 – First start for the Reds. Booked in the 43rd minute. Had a couple of occasions where he got behind the Royals defence but lacked the pace to break away. Replaced by Camara on 57 minutes.

Max Anderson 7 – Had a shot blocked in the first half that looked destined for the back of the net. Was box-to-box. Replaced by Armando Quitirna in the 68th minute.

Liam Fraser 8 – Always looks calm on the ball. Efficient with his distribution and always looked to drive forward. Dropped into the back three after Radcliffe went off.

Kamari Doyle 7 – Some lovely touches playing just behind lone striker. Never found that killer pass. A very quiet second half until his cross was put away by Camara.

Tyeece John-Jules 6 – You get the feeling he just needs a goal. Had an embarrassingly wild shot after great work from Swan in the 18th minute. Replaced by Gavan Holohan in the 80th minute.

Will Swan 7 – Back out on the left. Found some good space and created some good chances.

Subs:

Panutche Camara 6 – Replaced Watson. Struggled to get into the game or hold of the ball but was in the right place to poke home.

Bradley Ibrahim 6 - Replaced Radcliffe. Battled hard in midfield. Booked for hard challenge in 86th minute.

Armando Quitirna 6 – Replaced Anderson. Never found any space to threaten Reading defence.

Rory Feely n/a – Replaced Adeyemo.

Gavan Holohan n/a – Replaced John-Jules.