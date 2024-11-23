Crawley Town player ratings: Three 9s and plenty 8s as Reds jump out of relegation zone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town jumped out of the relegation zone with a dominant 1-0 win over Rotherham United.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds found themselves ahead halfway through the first half, with Toby Mullarkey having found Will Swan free in the box with a brilliant pass, and the striker had no problem converting from close out.

Crawley pushed for another but could not put the ball in the back of the net despite numerous chances being created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They made up for this with a solid defensive display, having limited the Millers to barely any chances, meaning that one goal was enough for Crawley in the wet and windy conditions.

Charlie Barker was on top form for Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott – 8

Was made to work early, with the keeper getting low to prevent Jonson Clarke-Harris shot from going in, before he made an easier save at the end of the half. Was called into action in the second half as he tipped the ball around the post after a free kick went through everyone. Was booked for time wasting, but will be happy with the clean sheet.

Charlie Barker – 9

Having impressed with his recent form, Barker kept that up with another fantastic performance. Looked controlled on the ball and was defensively very good. One point in the first half, he was forced to head the ball out of his penalty area twice in the space of a minute, and made an unorthodox double slide tackle, which prevented a counterattack.

Joy Mukena – 8

Made an important block early on to prevent Clarke Harris from scoring. Solid display in the centre of the defence. Helped Crawley keep another clean sheet in a solid defensive game for the hosts.

Toby Mullarkey – 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he played centre back, he performed the pass of a creative midfielder to set up Will Swan for the opener. Very good performance completed with a clean sheet.

Ade Adeyemo – 7

Played right wing back, which had given him the freedom to charge forward, and inside three minutes he found himself in the Rotherham box but smashed his effort over. Kept being a threat going forward but couldn’t set up another goal as Crawley kept pushing for a second. Was subbed off to applause from the Reds fans.

Max Anderson – 8

Without the injured Jay Williams or the suspended Bradley Ibrahim, Anderson had a big hole to fill, and did a solid job. He was involved in many moves going forward Got booked at the start of the second half for a late challenge.

Panutche Camara – 7

Was a little erratic and sloppy at times, but also a key clog in Crawley’s midfield, who helped them move the ball from defence to attack. Overall very good dispay once again from Camara.

Jeremy Kelly – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always composed when on the ball, although at times a tad slow to release. In a deeper role, where his on the ball skills were exposed, as he helped transition the ball into the Rotherham half.

Ronan Darcy - 8

Played on the left wing, being very wide at times. Had a free kick which struck against the wall. Looke dangerous with his energetic runs and had a couple of shots in the first half which were blocked by the Rotherham defenders. Struggled to find the right man when releasing the ball, but had given the Rotherham defenders a headache throughout.

Tola Showunmi – 8

Played as the main striker, alongside Swan, but struggled to make the impact of his fellow attacker. Had a big chance in the second half but prevented from a miscommunication between him and Swan. Was subbed off for John-Jules with 30 minutes left.

Will Swan – 9

Got himself on the scoresheet within 20 minutes, as he tapped the ball into the back of the net for a comfortable goal. Got more involved than previous Crawley games, as he made himself a nuisance throughout. Used his strength brilliantly to get away from the defender but could not put the ball in the back of the net. His best performance in a Crawley shirt.

Subs:

Tyreece Joh-Jules – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made an instant impact, with his first involvement having been a left-footed shot which went straight at the keeper. Had become the main man up front and had become a useful target man and outlet for Crawley later in the game.

Benjamin Tanimu – 7

Straight swap for Ade Adeyemo at right wing back, but out of possession settled in a back four. Helped keep a clean sheet for the Reds.

Jack Roles – 7

Slotted into the midfield to help Crawley get through the rest of the game. Had a tidy cameo for the Reds.

Gavan Holohan – 7

Made himself very lively since he had come on, and almost got on the score sheet with a cracking strike which just went over.

Rafiq Khaleel – 7

Had a golden opportunity just after he had come on, but his volley could not find the target from 12 yards out. Helped see the game out.