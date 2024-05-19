Crawley Town player ratings: Two 10s and countless 9s as super Reds see off Crewe to win League Two play-off final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town won their first-ever game at Wembley to get promoted via the League Two play-offs after a 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra.

Reds return to League One after a nine-year absence.

Danilo Orsi brilliantly finished off a well worked move orchestrated by Liam Kelly to give Crawley the lead just before half-time.

Corey Addai kept the scoreline level with a brilliant save to deny Christopher Long, who was clean through on goal after a poor back pass from Adam Campbell. With a penalty having been given, VAR came to the rescue to overturn the decision.

Liam Kelly guaranteed the win for Crawley Town when he was left with an open goal in the 87th minute.

The midfielder, who was exceptional all game, was able to pass the ball into the net to allow the party to start for Reds fans.

Here’s how we rated the Reds at Wembley:

Corey Addai 10 – He has not had too much to do but when needed Addai provided. He has been good with his feet and made a good save to deny Elliott Nevitt. He produced an incredible save to deny Crewe a certain goal.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Liam Kelly of Crawley Town celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Dion Conroy 9 – Once again he has been brilliant in defence. His main input was a superb challenge to halt Aaron Rowe in his tracks.

Laurence Maguire 9 – He has not put a foot wrong, he has been solid in defence and has put himself in dangerous positions when going forward.

Will Wright 9 – Similarly to Maguire, he has not put a foot wrong, the occasion has not fazed the defender

Jay Williams 9 – A midfield powerhouse, He has controlled the middle of the pitch with some tough tackles. His work rate has been exceptional.

Liam Kelly 10 – Kelly has been influential for Crawley. Every forward move has involved the midfielder. He orchestrated the first goal with some brilliant passing. Finished his afternoon with a goal in the 86th minute to seal the win for the Reds.

Jeremy Kelly 8 – He has made some daring attacking runs with the ball. Kelly helps switch the game from left to right and has also been good when defending. Replaced in the 93rd minute.

Klaidi Lolos 9 – Alongside L Kelly he has been outstanding. He has really helped link moves from defence to attack. Lolos has had a few chances at goal which have gone over the bar. Replaced in the 93rd minute

Adam Campbell 8 – He has been the experience that Crawley needed. Campbell has controlled the tempo of the game and linked up nicely with Crawley’s attacking players. Almost gave Crewe a free goal but Corey Addai saved him. Replaced in the 55th minute.

Danilo Orsi 9 – Orsi opened the scoring when he finished of a well worked move which was orchestrated by L Kelly. He has terrorised the Crewe defence all game.

Kellan Gordon 9 – His forward runs on the right side have been dangerous every time. He has put good crosses into the box but nobody is on the end of them to finish the move off. Defensively strong as well. Reacted quickest to get a good shot at goal from a corner which was saved by Stryjek. Replaced in the 65th minute

SUBSTITUTES

Ade Adeyemo 8 – Came on in the 65th minute and provided a little bit of energy for Crawley when they needed it.

Jack Roles N/A

Ronan Darcy 9 – Calm and collected when he came on in the 55th minute. Could have got on the scoresheet but his effort was blocked by Demetriou.