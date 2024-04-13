Crawley Town player ratings: Two 5/10s awarded as Reds lose to Colchester United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reds went into the clash at the Broadfield Stadium looking to give themselves a good foothold into the League Two play-off places. Despite a late push, poor concentration and sloppy passing gifted the win to the opposition.

Here are Joe Southan’s player ratings:

Corey Addai (GK): 6 – Made a fantastic save early on, but his performance was undermined by a horrible mix-up with Maguire for Colchester’s second goal.

Harry Forster was on the scoresheet against Colchester. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Harry Forster: 8 – A well-needed directness up the left-hand side, gathered a wayward pass from the Colchester defence which led to the Reds’ first goal. All of the Reds’ promising moves came through him and he topped it off with a headed goal in extra time.

Laurence Maguire: 5 – Made some decent progressive passes, but not defensively sound enough. Looked shaken after missing the target with a five-yard headed attempt, and his miscommunication with Addai caused Colchester’s second goal.

Dion Conroy: 6 – Tried his best to calm a shaky Crawley defence but to no success, didn’t make any glaring errors himself in a difficult game at the back.

Will Wright: 5 – A poor misplaced pass gifted Colchester their third goal, and his long-range passing was not up to the standard he normally sets.

Jack Roles: 6 – Proved a goal threat in the first half, with a couple of good long-range efforts including one which thundered against the crossbar.

Liam Kelly: 7 – Put several really dangerous balls into the box, from set pieces and open play, that were left begging to be finished. The former Feyenoord man was finally rewarded for his creativity when Harry Forster headed home in extra time.

Jay Williams: 6 – Very relaxed in possession, which came with positives and negatives. Sometimes would link up play in the centre of the park but was sometimes easily dispossessed.

Klaidi Lolos: 7 – Razor-sharp reactions to gather and convert Forster’s deflected effort for Crawley’s first goal. Produced a couple of his trademark flicks and tricks here and there. Nearly got another goal from a towering header in extra time but was denied by the goalkeeper.

Ronan Darcy: 6 – Most of Crawley’s attacking play was focused down the opposite flank, so he didn’t have much to work with. However, was hard working up and down the flank with some useful defensive contributions.

Danilo Orsi: 6 – Quiet would be the adjective of choice, the usually lethal forward didn’t have an impact on the game. Can’t say he played badly, but also can’t say he played well.

Substitutes:

Ade Adeyemo: 6 – Added a bit of quality with his dribbling in the attacking third, but his final ball wasn’t good enough around the box.

Jeremy Kelly: 6 – His engine injected a bit of a spark into Crawley when he came on but other than a decent effort from 25 yards, didn’t get many opportunities to show his quality.