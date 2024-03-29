Crawley Town player ratings: Two 8/10s but keeper gets 6 as Reds lose to Doncaster Rovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Matt Biamou was enough for the visitors to claim the three points. Doncaster were down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes but Reds could not take advantage.

Here are our player ratings from the game:

Corey Addai 6 - Brilliant save early on to deny Luke Molyneux and looked assured . Not much he could do about the goal. Nearly gifted the visitors a second goal but luckily Biamou missed, before his error allowed Biamou to get a second.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronan Darcy was given sponsors man of the match | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurence Maguire 7 - Molyneux gave him a tough game but he handled it well and produced some important blocks and tackles.

Joy Mukena 8 - Another assured and calm performance from the rookie defender. Some good interceptions and well timed tackles. Booked late on

Jay Williams 7 - A typical Williams performance, with a first half booking thrown in.

Will Wright 6 - Given a tough time by Adelakun and was given the run around for Donny’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronan Darcy 8 - Nearly scored in first half. Look to be creative and full of running. Was given sponsors man of the match.

Jeremy Kelly 7 - Showed some lovely early touches. He has incredible feet. Lovely ballet to set Lolos clear in first half. Quieter second half. Replaced by Campbell

Klaidi Lolos 6 - Should have scored when set clear by Kelly in the first half. Some nice touches but struggled to get a hold on the game. A lot of heavy touches. Lacked his usual magic

Ade Adeyemo 6 - Booked early on. Lost possession a couple of times in first half that allowed visitors to break. Replaced by Gordon on 54 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danilo Orsi 7 - Ran hard, could have scored after Lolos shot was saved in first half. Held ball up well. On the end of an awful challenge which saw Anderson sent off.

Harry Forster 7 - Some good driving runs down the left but with little end product in the first half. Worked hard and defended well. Replaced by Tsaroulla

Subs

Nick Tsaroulla 6 - Replaced Forster. Worked hard going forward and defending

Kellan Gordon 7 - Replaced Adeyemo. Some good crosses and caused problems down the right.

Liam Kelly n/a - Replaced Will Wright.

Adam Campbell n/a - Replaced Darcy.