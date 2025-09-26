Crawley Town player ratings: Two 8s but thee 6s as poor first half costs Reds against Barrow

By Ron Alderman
Published 26th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 17:42 BST
Crawley Town are looking to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat to Notts County when they host Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

First half goals from Josh Gordon and Isaac Fletcher put the visitors 2-0 at half time, with Geraldo Bajrami scoring for Crawley.

Here are the player ratings:

Geraldo Bajrami scored Crawley's goal | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Footballplaceholder image
Geraldo Bajrami scored Crawley's goal | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Harvey Davies – 7 – Made some great saves early on, injured his hand when the first goal went in, nothing he could do with either goal.

Dion Conroy – 6 – Struggled in the first half, better in the second as Crawley were more on the front foot.

Geraldo Bajrami – 7 – Did ok in front of the back three, linking with the offence, scored Crawley’s first on 65 minutes

Charlie Barker – 6 – Beaten a few times by Josh Gordon on his left, not a great game by his standards – better in the second half.

Gavan Holohan -7 – Worked as an outlet for the defence, was better in the second half

Harry McKirdy – 7 – Yet again, ran his socks and had couple of big chances.

Dion Pereira – 8 – Battled well down the left side, got the assist for the first Crawley goal

Ryan Loft – 6 – Did nothing of note in the first half, booked in the second half on 55 minutes. Could have had a hat-trick in the second half but finished poorly.

Ade Adeyemo - replaced by Harry Forster on 10 minutes, so no mark

Louis Watson – 7 – Had a better second half than the first, as he looked off the pace, but more of a threat going forward

Josh Flint – 7 – Had a better game than the other two defenders, looked good going forward as well as in defence – hit the post and forced a good save from the visiting keeper

Subs

Harry Forster - 8 - Came on for Ade Adeyemo after 10 minutes, and battled well down the right side, was a constant threat, and perhaps should have scored.

Unused Subs

Scott Malone

Max Anderson

Kabby Tshimanga

Reece Brown

Kaheim Dixon

