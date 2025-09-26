Crawley Town player ratings: Two 8s but thee 6s as poor first half costs Reds against Barrow
Crawley Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.
First half goals from Josh Gordon and Isaac Fletcher put the visitors 2-0 at half time, with Geraldo Bajrami scoring for Crawley.
Here are the player ratings:
Harvey Davies – 7 – Made some great saves early on, injured his hand when the first goal went in, nothing he could do with either goal.
Dion Conroy – 6 – Struggled in the first half, better in the second as Crawley were more on the front foot.
Geraldo Bajrami – 7 – Did ok in front of the back three, linking with the offence, scored Crawley’s first on 65 minutes
Charlie Barker – 6 – Beaten a few times by Josh Gordon on his left, not a great game by his standards – better in the second half.
Gavan Holohan -7 – Worked as an outlet for the defence, was better in the second half
Harry McKirdy – 7 – Yet again, ran his socks and had couple of big chances.
Dion Pereira – 8 – Battled well down the left side, got the assist for the first Crawley goal
Ryan Loft – 6 – Did nothing of note in the first half, booked in the second half on 55 minutes. Could have had a hat-trick in the second half but finished poorly.
Ade Adeyemo - replaced by Harry Forster on 10 minutes, so no mark
Louis Watson – 7 – Had a better second half than the first, as he looked off the pace, but more of a threat going forward
Josh Flint – 7 – Had a better game than the other two defenders, looked good going forward as well as in defence – hit the post and forced a good save from the visiting keeper
Subs
Harry Forster - 8 - Came on for Ade Adeyemo after 10 minutes, and battled well down the right side, was a constant threat, and perhaps should have scored.
Unused Subs
Scott Malone
Max Anderson
Kabby Tshimanga
Reece Brown
Kaheim Dixon