Crawley Town player ratings: Two 9s and five 8s as Reds lose to Crystal Palace

Crawley Town’s final pre-season game ended in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of a very strong Crystal Palace side.

First half goals from Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Ebere Eze put the Eagles up 2-0 at the break before substitute Daniel Munoz made it three after 71 minutes.

Crawley Town now prepare for their trip to Grimsby Town next Saturday as their League Two campaign starts.

Here are the player ratings for Crawley Town:

New Crawley Town signing Kyle Scott | Picture: Crawley Town FC

Harvey Davies – 9 – He made an excellent fingertip save from Eze after 28 mins, but he had no chance with any of the goals. He looked assured and confident with the ball at his feet.

Dion Conroy – 7 – He coped with the might of Jean-Phillipe Mateta whilst he was on the field, but replaced by a Trialist on 57 minutes

Charlie Barker – 8 – He was at fault for the first goal, leaving Davies with no chance, but then found his feet as the game went on. Filled in at the centre of the defence when Conroy went off and coped well with the obvious Premier League quality strikers.

Harry Forster – 8 – He linked up well again with Josh Flint down the left side, got back and helped out when needed to and looked quick on the attack.

Gavan Holohan – 7 – He linked up with Kyle Scott well in the midfield. He had very few issues coping with the Palace midfield, replaced on 76 minutes by Jack Roles.

Kabby Tshimanga – 7 – He didn’t have many opportunities to shoot but showed a willingness to fight for the ball and worked hard even without the ball.

Reece Brown – 7 – He was fairly quiet in the first half but had Crawley’s first shot on target, showed more in the second half, working hard with and without the ball, replaced on 76 minutes by a trialist.

Harry McKirdy – 8 – He looked good on the ball, showed signs of what he is capable of and worked tirelessly up and down the right side, replaced on 76 minutes by Louis Watson

Kyle Scott – 9 – The man of the match – he looked solid in midfield, taking over the Jeremy Kelly role, working hard with and without the ball.

Jay Williams – 8 – He was booked on eight minutes but looked good in front of the back three and an important 90 minutes in his legs before the league campaign starts.

Josh Flint – 8 – He worked well with Harry Forster again down the left, made some intelligent runs forward, both with and without the ball.

SUBSTITUTES

Jack Roles – 7 – Came on for Gavan Holohan on 76 minutes, had a couple of shots on target, and made some good runs into the box.

Louie Watson – 6 – Came on for Harry McKirdy on 76 minutes, made a few tackles, but didn’t really do a lot when he came on.

Both trialists showed ability and pace – 6 for both players.