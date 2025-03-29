Crawley Town player ratings: Two 9s and plenty of 8s as Reds close safety gap to just six points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town ran rampant at the New York Stadium as they beat Rotherham United 4-0 which has narrowed their gap from safety to six points with seven League One games left to play.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamari Doyle scored on either side of half-time to give Reds a deserved lead with Gavan Holohan and Panutche Camara scoring late to secure a crucial three points.

For the second week running, Doyle opened the scoring when his exquisite first-timed curled strike from outside the box nestled into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments before the opener, Doyle’s shot from a difficult angle on the right-hand side hit the underside of the bar before Armando Quitirna’s strike from the rebound was cleared off the line by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Kamari Doyle, celebrating his winner against Bristol Rovers last week, scored twice against Rotherham | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Despite some early pressure from The Millers, it was a dominant first half display from Scott Lindsey’s men who went into the break with a deserved lead.

Doyle doubled his tally and Crawley’s lead for the afternoon early in the second half after finding a pocket of space in the box to get his shot away which snuck into the bottom corner.

After finding themselves two goals down, Rotherham were forced to increase their tempo but Crawley maintained their defensive shape which prevented the hosts from getting a clear sight of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holohan sealed the three points for Crawley in the 85th minute when he burst into the box before dinking the ball over Cameron Dawson and then Camara piled the misery on The Millers by scoring a fourth.

It was another incredible performance from Reds and here is how we rated the players:

Jojo Wollacott 8 – He was not tasked with a lot today but stayed switched on and made a good routine save to deny Jack Holmes on the hour mark.

Jeremy Kelly 8 - As always, he was very calm and collected on the ball. After a quiet opening 45 minutes, Rotherham showed more attacking threat down the left-hand side which he defended well alongside Flint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Barker 8 As part of the defence, he did well to prevent Rotherham from getting any real sight of goal. On the ball, Barker moved the ball up the pitch quickly with his creative forward passes.

Toby Mullarkey 8 - He was a towering figure in the heart of defence and blocked multiple shots from Rotherham with a range of body parts. Another good performance from the defender.

Josh Flint 8 - After impressing in his first game back last weekend, Flint produced another top performance on the left side of Mullarkey and linked up well with Kelly.

Armando Quitirna 8 - It is always great watching the winger on the ball as he can comfortably escape defenders with his trickery and create chances out of nothing. This is exactly what produced the opening goal as he skipped past the opposition before finding Doyle on the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Ibrahim 8 - He did not have a whole lot of defensive duties due to Rotherham’s lack of attacking threat but he moved the ball up the pitch well and occupied good areas when going forward.

Liam Fraser 8 – It was an easy day at the office for Fraser who plays as a defensive midfielder. In the final few minutes of the game, the Canadian provided a neat backheel assist for Panutche Camara whose deflected shot ended up in the back of the net.

Louie Watson 7 – He had a good start to the game linking up nicely with Crawley’s forward players but picked up an injury towards the end of the first half and was subsequently replaced by Panutche Camara.

Kamari Doyle 9 – It was another impressive display from the winger who opened the scoring for the second week running with an incredible first time curled strike into the top left-hand corner. Everytime Doyle picked up the ball, he looked like a forward threat and tried to send Hepburn-Murphy in behind on numerous occasions. He doubled his tally early in the second half with a smart finish which crept into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy 9 – His tremendous pace and ability to drive at defenders with the ball is a huge asset to the way Reds are playing. On so many occasions the forward got in-behind the Rotherham defence with ease and he helped double Doyle’s tally for the day by teeing up the winger with a delicate pass who made no mistake to find the back of the net.

Subs

Harry Forster-N/A Came on the pitch in the 72nd minute but only lasted 10 minutes before being replaced due to an injury.

Panutche Camara-8 Came on at the very end of the first half to replace an injured Watson. He occupied good spaces and worked well alongside Fraser and Ibrahim in the middle of the pitch. At the end of the game he rubbed salt into Rotherham’s wound when his deflected shot found the back of the net to give Reds a four-goal cushion.

Tyreece John-Jules-7 Looked good when he came on but did not have a lot of time to make a huge difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavan Holohan-8 Came on in the 83rd minute and found himself celebrating less than one minute later. It was an incredible goal from the experienced midfielder who dinked the ball over Dawson to find the back of the net.