Crawley were denied a valuable point against high-flying Birmingham City, as the visitors struck late to move top of the table in front of a sold-out crowd at the Broadfield Stadium.

The League One record signing Jay Stanfield – who moved from Fulham in a £15m deal – scored an 80th minute winner on a cagey evening in front of 5,530 supporters (1,476 away fans).

It took until the 70th minute for the hosts to register a shot on goal but they deserve praise for the way they defended and kept a strong Birmingham side at bay until the late heart-breaker.

Jojo Wollacott was forced into a superb save by striker Stansfield in the first-half but otherwise only had to make routine stops until the goal.

Crawley Town keeper Jojo Wollacott performed well against Birmingham City. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It was the first EFL meeting between the two sides. The only previous game was an EFL Cup tie which Birmingham won 5-1 back in 2017 – and the differing fortunes of the two teams this season could have suggested a similar scoreline was on the cards.

However, the Reds – who came into the game with two wins from the last three – so nearly held on for a valuable point against a team part-owned by NFL star Tom Brady.

The turning point came when key defender Dion Conroy – who was making his first appearance of the season – was forced off the field with cramp after a superb performance.

Midfielder Bradley Ibrahim had to fill in at centre-back and the Reds didn’t have much time to settle before Birmingham found the winner.

The Reds had chances to equalise – and started to pull the trigger earlier – but fell just short as they stay in the relegation zone at Christmas.

Here’s how we rated the Crawley players.

J. Wollacott – 8: Caught a deflected effort which could have gone anywhere. A superb save to deny Stansfield. Important save just before the hour mark. Could do nothing about the goal.

C. Barker – 8: Commanding presence at the back and won his headers. Not far away with long-range effort late on.

D. Conroy © – 8: Brilliant to see him back – first appearance of the season. A crucial cog in the Crawley machine. Good start – so calm on the ball. Penalised harshly for a harsh but fair challenge. Forced off with a knock and Birmingham scored minutes later.

T. Mullarkey – 7: Mostly solid but a couple of nervy moments. A bit sloppy to lose the ball and then committed a foul to give away a free-kick needlessly but Crawley defended it well.

J. Kelly – 7: Energetic in the first half but quieter after the break. Dropped into a deeper role to help nullify Birmingham’s threats.

Panutche Camará – 7: Put himself about in the midfield. Had a cross cut out as the hosts piled on some pressure. Had another bite of the cherry was it was wasteful.

M. Anderson – 7: Put in a couple of crucial tackles as Birmingham threatened and some nice touches in the midfield. Had to work hard off the ball.

A. Adeyemo – N/A: Worked hard in early stages but had to be substituted after going down off the ball. We wish him a speedy recovery.

H. Forster – 8: Getting stuck in to win the ball back high up the field. Committed a foul in a dangerous area just outside the box. Crucial block to stop Stansfield’s goalbound effort. Admirable defensive work – in a different role to what he’s used to against strong opposition. A threat going forward, too, when he had the chance.

W. Swan – 6: Linked up well with Showunmi in moments – and looked more effective in the first-half. Did well to beat his man and win a free kick in a good crossing position. Quieter when his strike partner went off. Was unable to test the keeper tonight.

T. Showunmi – 7: Showed good strength against the defenders and looked a threat in moments but Birmingham managed to keep him at bay.

Substitutes:

Ronan Darcy – 7: Started on bench due to recent illness. He has been linked with a January move with Birmingham among those reported to be interested. Came on earlier than anticipated for the injured Adeyemo. Shot deflected out for a corner on the 70th minute – the first one taken by the Reds all match. So close to equalising in injury-time.

Tyreece John-Jules – 7: Almost an immediate impact on the game as he played a great ball to Forster and ran into the box to meet the resulting cross but it was just about cut out. Injected some energy and went close to equalising. Booked.

Armando Quitirna – 7: Great to see him back after an injury lay-off. Some flashes of what he can do and linked up well with John-Jules. Will be crucial to Crawley’s chances of staying up.

Jack Roles – 6: 50th league appearance for Crawley as he came on a late sub. Some nice touches as Crawley tried to find a leveller.

Bradley Ibrahim – 6: The Hertha Berlin loanee had to slot in at centre-back after Conroy was forced off. Didn’t have much time to adjust to an unfamiliar position before Birmingham scored.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 6: Fired a late shot over the bar.