Crawley Town continued their fine League One form with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic.

The Reds managed to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time since the opening two matches of the season – thanks to goals from Tola Showunmi and Max Anderson.

Rob Elliot – who was returning to his boyhood club – said pre-match he would happily upset his family on this occasion and he did just that on a cagey evening at the Valley.

Showunmi brought a first-half – which was low on quality – to life with a goal of the season contender after 33 minutes.

Charlton, who were booed by the home support at half-time, didn’t look like equalising but managed to draw themselves level with a goal out of nothing on the 68th minute.

Daniel Kanu capitalised on some poor play by Jojo Wollacott to lob the Crawley keeper.

It was the first goal conceded by Crawley in three league games after they kept a clean sheet in their previous two league games – drawing at Bristol Rovers before beating Rotherham.

The hosts had their tails up and looked like they might grab a winner but the Reds hit them with a sucker punch with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

After Jeremy Kelly’s powerful effort was saved, Anderson was there to pick up the pieces and send the away fans wild.

The result means Crawley have continued their unbeaten run in the league which stretches back to October. They have moved out of the relegation zone into 19th place.

Here are our Crawley Town player ratings:

J. Wollacott – 7: Off his line well to catch a dangerous-looking cross. Not in any rush to take his goal-kicks in the second half – much to the anger of the home fans. Lobbed by substitute Daniel Kanu for the equaliser on the 68th minute. The goalkeeper didn’t cover himself in glory there.

C. Barker – 9: Solid at the back. Celebrated the half-time whistle after a headed clearance. Congratulated his teammates for great first half performance. Faultless after the break too.

J. Mukena – 8: Kept Charlton’s attackers at bay for most of the evening. Deservedly booked for a foul as Charlton threatened the Crawley goal. I loved it when he won a goal-kick with a brilliant sliding tackle and celebrated it like a goal with minutes remaining.

B. Tanimu – 8: His best performance in a Crawley shirt, in place of the injured Toby Mullarkey. Put in a couple of aggressive tackles. Ambitious effort from long range nearly caught the keeper out. Important sliding block to relieve some pressure on Crawley at 1-1.

Panutche Camara – 7: Up against his former teammates at club he spent part of last season on loan at. Long strides to beat a man in midfield and win a foul. Missed a big chance to make it 2-0. Worked hard in the midfield – busy performance.

J. Kelly – 9: A livewire in the game and his powerful effort on goal led to the winner as it was too much for the keeper to handle. His sharp turn was on point all evening – Charlton couldn’t handle him.

M. Anderson – 8: Finding his feet in a Crawley shirt. Stayed alert after Kelly’s shot was saved to slot in the rebound. Second goal of the season for the midfielder.

R. Darcy – 8: A crucial part of the team and great to see him back. Lovely cross into the box from the right wing was really inviting. Forced the keeper into a good save before Crawley had two attempts on the rebound.

A. Adeyemo – 7: Had a lot of energy and picked up some good spaces out wide but didn’t always find his intended target. Was dispossessed a couple of times when trying to take on defenders.

W. Swan – 7: Provided perhaps the easiest assist of his life for his strike partner. Linked up with Showunmi and other attacking players.

T. Showunmi – 9: Brought the game to life with a superb goal after 33 minutes. It was some way to his first league goal – fourth in all competitions. Picked up the ball from Will Swan and curled a beauty into the top corner. Impressive throughout the game.

Subs:

Bradley Ibrahim – 7: Added some much needed guile to the team, in a defensive role. Helped to see out a superb win.

Tyreece John-Jules – 7: Injected some energy to the team which helped them find a winner.

Harry Forster – 7: Good defensive work to win the ball and then earn a free-kick. Crucial contribution, slowing the pace of the game down at 1-2.

Jack Roles – N/A

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – N/A