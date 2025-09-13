Crawley Town player ratings vs Cheltenham Town: Two 9s as Aston Villa academy graduate grabs a brace in dominant Reds win

Crawley Town moved up to 16th in League Two with a valuable three points against bottom-of-the-table Cheltenham Town – the Reds’ first home win of the season.

In an early-season six-pointer at the bottom of the table, the Reds dominated the match but were made to wait nearly 70 minutes for the opening goal of the game – after a hatful of missed chances.

Harry McKirdy – who earlier somehow failed to score from point blank range – made amends with a classy goal to put his team ahead.

The 28-year-old grabbed his second goal of the game – and fourth of the season – from the penalty spot after the inspired Ade Adeyemo was fouled in the box.

Harry McKirdy now has four goals in a Crawley Town shirt | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

McKirdy threatened to score a hat-trick but his brace was more than enough to seal three very important points, as the Reds made it back-to-back wins in League Two.

Here’s how we rated the Crawley Town players at the Broadfield Stadium.

Harvey Davies – 7: Saw a lot of the ball but was often quite slow to release it, whilst waiting for the opposing attackers to press. This was causing frustration for the home fans, who wanted to see their team attack at 0-0. Kept hold of the ball well after a decent strike. Superb save to keep Crawley ahead.

Josh Flint – 8: Solid throughout, taking care of the ball. Showed brilliant pace and strength to win a free-kick for his team in a defensive position. Set up McKirdy’s first-half chance after a lovely team move. Provided the foundation for an impressive second-half showing.

Dion Conroy – 7: Not much to do but held his own when called upon.

Charlie Barker – 7: Solid at the back. A threat from corners.

Geraldo Bajrami – 8: Crucial interception as Cheltenham threatened. Really strong defensively. Went agonisingly close to opening the scoring with a thunderous effort, which cannoned off the underside of the crossbar.

Reece Brown – 6: Picked the wrong pass, and gave the ball away, when McKirdy was in acres of space – big opportunity wasted. Another sloppy pass straight to an opposition player. Clever header just went wide of the post. Replaced just after the hour mark.

Kyle Scott – 7: Picked up the ball in good areas out wide. Deservedly booked after really late challenge. It’s not everyday you see a rabona cross at the Broadfield – but Scott pulled out the party piece to put a dangerous ball into the box. Replaced just after the hour mark.

Dion Pereira – 8: Mostly quiet in the first half but was much more involved after the break. A delicate cross to the near post was so nearly headed home by Brown. His superb pass led to McKirdy’s goal. Played a key part in another great move as his cross found Adeyemo at the back post but the forward’s header was saved.

Harry McKirdy – 9: Forced the keeper into a full stretch save after nine minutes. Missed an absolute sitter after brilliant work by Tshimanga. Showed great mental strength to recover from that miss and score a fine goal to open the scoring on the 68th minute. Made no mistake from the spot to seal the victory. He may go home disappointed he didn’t get a hat-trick today.

Kabby Tshimanga – 8: Made a real nuisance of himself and was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet. Got a shot away after a smart turn and forced Joe Day into a save. He put the ball in the back of the net but the whistle had already gone for a foul by Bajrami. Should have had an assist to his name after powerful run and unselfish square pass to McKirdy. Looked a certain goal. Big chance to get his team’s third but could only find the side-netting.

Ade Adeyemo – 9: Brilliant performance, capped off by winning the penalty after a sensational first-touch. He caused problems all afternoon, with some lovely skill and clever movement. Nearly scored with a back-post header. Got back to his defensive duties and was deservedly applauded for winning the ball back for his team. Booked late on/.

Subs:

Max Anderson – 7: Solidified the midfield and part of a triple substitution on the 62nd minute which saw Crawley turn a disappointing draw into three deserved points.

Gavin Holohan – 7: Same as above – really solid when he came on.

Kaheim Dixon – 7: Same again and went close to assisting a goal. His unselfish pass to Tshimanga, in a two-on-one situation, should have been put away.

Scott Malone – N/A

Louie Flower – N/A