Crawley Town player ratings vs Peterborough United: Brighton loanee gets a 9 but substitute scores a 5 after 'clumsy' moment as thriller ends in heartbreak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town suffered late heartbreak as a 97th minute penalty saw them lose for the first time in the new Scott Lindsey era after a breathless, seven goal thriller against Peterborough United.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going into the game full of confidence following back-to-back victories over Bristol Rovers and Rotherham, the Reds took the lead after 12 minutes through Armando Junior Quitirna.

The forward showed brilliant composure to round the keeper after a delightful piece of play – and pass – by Jeremy Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds were on the frontfoot from the word go and not giving Peterborough anytime on the ball whatsoever.

A resurgent Crawley Town remained unbeaten in the new Scott Lindsey era after a breathless, six goal thriller against Peterborough United. Photo: Grant Mansfield / Mansfield Media

That wasn't the case for the goal on the 22nd minute, though, when Kwame Poku was offered too much space to find teammate Abraham Odoh and the forward made no mistake with the finish – the first goal conceded in the new Scott Lindsey era.

Odoh was at it again just seven minutes later – putting an unstoppable volley past a helpless Jojo Wollacott, after a corner was only half cleared.

In a game of relentless attacking football, the Reds responded superbly and were level again on the 33rd minute. Kelly tookthe credit for what may have been an own goal after some great work by the in-form Kamari Doyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the visitors were still such a threat going forward and took the lead once again with Odoh completing his first-half hat-trick from close range after a swift counter attack.

Such was the flow of the game, you knew that wouldn’t be the end of the story.

And so it proved to be the case, as Crawley started the second-half on the front-foot and found yet another equaliser through Rushian Hepburn-Murphy just four minutes after the restart.

Albion loanee Doyle – oozing with confidence and class – hit the woodwork twice as the hosts threatened to find a fourth goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley were unable to take advantage and it was Peterborough who started piling on late pressure.

It looked like the Reds would take away a valuable point after a goal-mouth scramble somehow stayed out of their goal – but disaster struck deep into injury-time.

It was substitute Ade Adeyemo who gave away a needless penalty and Ricky-Jade Jones fired the spot-kick past Wollacott, who dived the right way.

It was a cruel end for Crawley who contributed to one of the matches of the season and it could prove so costly in their bid for survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jojo Wollacott – 7: Hard to blame him for any of the goals. Fine save from Tayo Edun's free-kick. Brilliant save when Crawley were 3-2 down.

Josh Flint – 7: Solid in the tackle. Looked to drive forward with the ball when he could but had to be on his guard against dangerous Peterborough forwards.

Toby Mullarkey – 7: Crucial intervention as Peterborough threatened to take the lead early on. Booked for late challenge. A few nervy moments as the visitors took control of the game but recovered well.

Charlie Barker (c) – 7: Could have attacked the ball before the equaliser and didn’t get tight enough to the opposition forwards in the first-half but much improved after the break. Solid 45 minutes as the Reds looked the more likely team to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Kelly – 9: Superb pass for Armando's goal after a dazzling run. Capped off a fine first-half performance with a goal. Was a constant threat throughout. Ran himself into the ground and was replaced by Will Swan for the final 15 minutes.

Bradley Ibrahim – 7: All action display. Worked hard for the team. Was treading on eggshells after his early booking but he dealt with that obstacle well. Shot on target blocked by a defender. Stung the palms of the goalkeeper at 3-3.

L. Fraser – 8: Got the home fans roaring with a superb sliding challenge at 2-2. Does the basics really well.

Panutche Camara – 7: Looks a completely different player under Scott Lindsey and it was another composed performance. Took his time before finding Doyle, whose shot was saved at 3-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Quitirna – 8: Showed brilliant composure to open the scoring. A real livewire that caused defenders all sorts of problems.

Kamari Doyle – 8: The in-form Brighton loanee provided a classy assist for Jeremy Kelly. Shot saved right at the start of the second half. Low driven effort hit the post at 3-3. Struck the crossbar with a curling effort – would have been an insane goal.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 8: Not far away with shot early on as the Reds started on the front-foot. Fine finish from a tight angle to make it 3-3 after he intercepted a loose pass. Ran down every ball and was a real menace for the Peterborough defenders.

Substitutes:

Will Swan – 6: Shot deflected out for a corner as the Reds pushed for a winner.

Ade Adeyemo – 5: Provided fresh legs at a key time but the substitution ultimately backfired as the forward gave away the penalty with a clumsy challenge.