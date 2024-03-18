Crawley Town player ratings vs Stockport County: Four 8s as spirited Reds earn crucial point in play-off race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lolos’ thunderous strike in the 83rd minute – his third goal in three games – rescued a point for the Reds, against a team which was looking to close the gap on first-place Mansfield Town to two points.

The visitors had taken the lead just after the hour mark through Antoni Sarcevic’s header. It was poor goal to concede from a Crawley perspective, as the Stockport man was completely unmarked at the back post.

Crawley came into the game as the division’s form team – with five wins from the previous six games. Stockport, meanwhile, had won just once from the previous six games.

Klaidi Lolos scored a late equaliser for Crawley Town against Stockport County. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

After their second home draw in nearly 11 months, Scott Lindsey’s side remain in a favourable position to reach the play-offs.

They have two games in hand on seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon – who sit just a point above Crawley. The ninth-placed team also have a game in hand on Walsall above them and two games on Gillingham below them.

Here’s how we rated the players:

Corey Addai – 8: Made a number of brilliant saves – including a sensational second-half stop when the score was goalless. A careless pass out from the back may have cost his team on another day but Crawley would have lost this game without him.

Harry Forster was a livewire for Crawley Town. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

Will Wright – 7: Solid defensively and was a threat going forward. His long throw-ins caused havoc.

Joy Mukena – 8: Brilliant again from the man signed from non league. He has slotted seamlessly into the defence, in Dion Conroy’s absence.

Laurence Maguire – 7: Good defensively but missed two big chances at the start and end of the game. He had to be scoring when found unmarked in front of goal with the score at 0-0. Chance to win it in injury-time was a tricky one but he could have tested the keeper at least with his right peg.

Kellan Gordon – 7: Almost impossible to replicate his first-half performance against Notts County but it was another combative performance from the right-back. Nearly scored in the first-half but was denied by a fine save.

Kellan Gordon in action against Stockport County. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

Jay Williams – 8: Another composed and assured performance at the back. Made more than one crucial interception. His first game since receiving an international call-up to represent Saint Kitts and Nevis in their upcoming friendly matches. Williams will now miss next Saturday's clash away at Tranmere Rovers.

Jeremy Kelly – 6: Some nice moments but his impact was limited on the night. Replaced after 55 minutes by Jack Roles.

Ronan Darcy – 6: Worked hard but lacked end product tonight.

Harry Forster – 8: Crawley’s best player on the night. Was a constant thorn, particularly in the first-half. Just missing that final ball. Had big chance to make it 1-0 but offside flag went up to his relief. Drove his team forward constantly. Replaced to a standing ovation in the closing stages.

Klaidi Lolos – 7: The man in-form was very quiet in the game but who cares when you come up with a vital equaliser. It was a top drawer finish when played in on goal. Nerves of steel.

Danilo Orsi – 7: Similar to Lolos – was struggling to impose himself on the game before coming up with an assist in a moment of quality. These are the moments that count. Had a powerful shot saved in the first half but it was at a good height for the keeper.

Substitutes:

Jack Roles – 6: A couple of misplaced passes but recovered well. Helped Crawley to find that late leveller.

Ade Adeyemo – 7: Positive impact on the game. The crowd loved his tenacity.

Adam Campbell – 6: An extra man in attack could only have helped Crawley’s cause as they found an equaliser.