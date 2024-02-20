Crawley Town player ratings vs Wimbledon: One 9 and multiple 8s as Reds seal brilliant away win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The striker stayed alert in the box to tap home the winning goal after 78 minutes in an even game, which saw both teams throw caution to the wind.

Wimbledon looked the more likely team to score early doors, putting the Crawley defence under pressure. Crawley were able to get men forward but couldn’t muster a shot on target in the first-half.

They were however able to put Wimbledon under some sustained pressure and nearly took the lead when Liam Kelly's corner was turned onto the crossbar.

Danilo Orsi struck a late winner as Crawley Town gained revenge against local rivals AFC Wimbledon in a superb away victory.

Wimbledon looked threatening again after the break, with Corey Addai forced into two brilliant saves. The second an astonishing stop from point blank-range.

Ronan Darcy and substitute Adam Campbell saw shots saved from long distance and close range respectively as the Reds found their second wind.

They were rewarded for their tenacity when Will Wright’s long-throw found its way to Orsi who slotted away his second goal this week, from close range.

He ran off to celebrate in front of the raucous away fans, who were in fine voice all evening.

Perfect way to get revenge after the pre-Christmas 2-1 home defeat against the Dons – in which they came in for strong criticism from manager Scott Lindsey. It was their second consecutive League Two win and extends their unbeaten run to three games.

The result moves Crawley up to 14th place – just two points below the play-off places.

Here’s how the Crawley players rated:

Corey Addai – 9: Relatively comfortable first-half. Tipped a powerful free-kick over the bar. Brilliant save just before the hour mark. Even better save from point-blank range minutes later. Incredible piece of goalkeeping. Stayed solid in closing stages.

Harry Ransom – 8: Much improved display. Battling away early on. Could have defended better up against Josh Kelly, to stop him getting a shot away. Important tackle on former Crawley man James Tilley.

Dion Conroy – 8: Not strong enough against Kelly as Wimbledon man shrugged off two defenders. Did well to force ball out for a corner but it could have ended up in his own net. Crucial block as Wimbledon threatened. Nice run forward to start a promising attack

Will Wright – 8: Tough battle up against Josh Davison but kept the Wimbledon relatively quiet. Strong defensively. Long throw led to the winning goal

Kellan Gordon – 8: There to pick up the pieces defensively. Trying to make a menace of himself going forward.

Jay Williams – 7: Mistimed challenge to give away free-kick in promising position and looked a bit ropey defensively but improved significantly after the break. Gave away quite a few fouls.

Liam Kelly – 8: Saw a decent volleyed effort blocked. Intricate passing. A vital cog in the Crawley machine. Brilliant display against a tough team, particularly after the break.

Harry Forster – 7: Best player early doors and looked dangerous every time he got on the ball. Impact faded a tad but showed moments of quality.

Ronan Darcy – 7: Good forward passing, trying to make things happen. Decent shot from distance for Crawley's first shot on target after 52 minutes. A good engine, never stopped running. Given a rest for final 25 minutes.

Klaidi Lolos – 8: Kept quiet early doors but came to life in the second-half. Nice work in the midfield to start a promising attack. Did well to hold the ball up but his pass was too heavy. Lovely pass to Campbell who should have done better. Silky skill as Crawley pressed for a winner – maybe could have looked to shoot. Long range shot easily saved as Crawley pushed for a second goal.

Danilo Orsi – 7: Very quiet but who cares when you pop up with the winning goal. In the right place at the right time. Feed him and he will score.

Substitutes:

Adam Campbell – 7: Picking up some good positions. Great run into the box but perhaps delayed his shot too long – keeper not troubled. Good impact off the bench.

Jeremy Kelly – 7: The American came on for his fourth appearance for the Reds. Showed glimpses of what he’s about. A tad wasteful with a good opportunity but his energy helped Crawley find a winner. Nice skill in midfield. I’m looking forward to seeing more of him.

Nick Tsaroulla – 7: Great player to be able to bring on to help see out a brilliant victory.