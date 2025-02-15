Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town held onto a 1-1 draw against second place Wycombe Wanderers thanks to a resililent defensive performance.

Will Swan put the hosts in front with a fantastic finish inside six minutes, receiving the ball back from Harry Forster before from a tight angle curling his effort into the top left-hand corner.

The away team equalised on the 20th minute, with Daniel Udoh shrugging off Dion Conroy before scuffing it into the back of the net.

The whole second half Wycombe pushed for a winner, but only met determined resistance from a flawless Crawley defence, who rise closer to leaving the relegation zone, now lying in 21st place.

Tyreece John-Jules in action for Crawley Town against Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Grant Mansfield

Here are our player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott – 8: Early on he made a world-class save, with him seemed beaten he pushed the ball from behind him when fully stretched to prevent an equaliser for the away team. Had become a reliable figure in the net for this game, catching and saving almost everything that had come his way.

Dion Conroy – 8: Was beaten too easily for Wycombe’s first goal. Sloppy at times in possession. Got up to speed in the second half, and helped Crawley defend the onslaught from Wycombe at times. Along with that, he got the better of Wycombe striker Udoh, limiting his influence in the second half.

Charlie Barker – 8: Made a really important last-man challenge in the first half. A very aggressive and determined performance from the defender, a performance the Reds fans have been getting used to since his arrival in the summer.

Ben Radcliffe – 8: Failed to clear it for Wycombe’s first goal, but on the ball was very good. Linked up well with Forster on the left-hand side to double up on attackers. Helped the team get through the second half with a very positive result.

Harry Forster – 8: Was very active throughout the game, winning duels, making tackles and creating threatening attacks from his runs forward.

Max Anderson – 7: Was involved early on, laying off Swan for the first goal of the game. Dropped deeper as the game went on to help defend. Was subbed off to an applause with 15 minutes left.

Kamari Doyle – 7: Was composed on the ball in some tight situations. Had a free kick fail to go past the wall, before getting his head onto a cross which was saved by Norris. Shifted over to wing-back for the second half but struggled to have as much offensive impact as the first half. Was subbed off with five minutes remaining.

Bradley Ibrahim – 7: Dominant display in midfield from the former Arsenal player. Collected the ball from deeper positions and brought it forward to start Crawley attacks. Was useful in defensively as well, as he made an important tackle to prevent Wycombe from getting a one-on-one situation. Got booked for dissent, meaning he will miss the next two games as that was his 10 th booking of the season.

Will Swan – 8: Played on the right for Crawley, and made an instant impact when he fired Crawley in front early on. Got a huge cheer from the crowd after winning a corner from a tussle with the Wycombe defender, showing off his effort and determination. Was subbed off at half time after another solid shift in an unnatural position.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 7: Quiet first half, especially when compared to his game on Tuesday. Was more active in the second 45 minutes, as he made dangerous runs through the Wycombe defence and had a good opportunity form one of these which he dragged wide, and scuffed another shot which was saved by Norris.

Tyreece John-Jules – 7: Was caught up in a lot of physical battles, standing up for himself in most of them as he tried to wrestle free from the defender with the ball. Failed to get into the game as an attacking outlet, especially in the second half, and was subbed off with five minutes left on the clock.

Subs:

Liam Fraser – 7: The new signing had come off the bench to make his Crawley debut at the start of the second half, and provided essential support and physicality for the remaining part of the game as the Reds were pinned back.

Ade Adeyemo – 7: Brought on to play on the right, and exploited his pace when the Reds looked to go on the counter-attack. Solid cameo off the bench.

Armando Quitirna – 7: Had come on with five minutes left, helped see out a positive result for the Reds.

Tola Showunmi – 7: Brought on late to help see the game out.

Rory Feely – 7: Brought on, helped Crawley get over the line.