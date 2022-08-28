Crawley Town player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in their draw at bottom-of-the-table Rochdale?

Jack Powell’s thunderous first-time finish on the stroke of half-time gave the Reds the lead at the break.

But Rochdale levelled on the hour through Tyrese Sinclair to secure their first point of the season.

Crawley’s Nick Tsaroulla was dismissed with four minutes of normal time remaining for a second bookable offence.

Alain Harper and fans on the GH Away Travel coach did the player ratings for the game at the Crown Oil Arena.

They said: “Extremely disappointing performance. Very difficult to put a finger on why, especially after the Fulham display with only one change.

“Hopefully we will get some of our more experienced players back soon to help the youngsters. Some are out of their depth at the moment and it is showing at times.

“Another central defender injured and a difficult trip next week to Salford City as well.

“After the Fulham game we were expecting more of the same. That didn't happen, especially in the second half. After Rochdale equalised from a poorly defended header, the hosts dominated the game.

“A point on the road is the only plus side. Not a good performance.”

Here’s how Alain and the travelling Reds supporters rated the players’ performances in Rochdale.

1. Crawley Town player ratings v Rochdale Here's how the Reds rated at the Crown Oil Arena Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Corey Addai - 8 Man of the match performance, especially in the second half. Kept Crawley in the game with some great saves after Rochdale equalised, including one in the final minutes. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Travis Johnson - 6 Good first half but faded badly in the second. Earned a yellow card by stopping an attack by the hosts Photo: Crawley Town FC Photo Sales

4. Harry Ransom - 7 Another good performance. Is improving with every game he plays Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales