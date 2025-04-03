Crawley Town players are 'desperate to get out there and play again', says Scott Lindsey ahead of Stevenage trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Even though they lost on Tuesday night against Peterborough, the good vibes around Crawley Town are still happening.

It was a gut-wrenching defeat with Posh’s winner coming late in injury time but no-one could have asked more of the players. They never stopped running and fighting for the cause.

But the defeat still leaves them six points adrift of safety as they head to Stevenage on Saturday looking to close that gap.

And Lindsey wants positivity from everyone at the club as they look to claim another three points. "I think given how we played the other night and the fact that we didn't get anything from the game, we're desperate to get back out there and play again. We want to put that right obviously, so again we're looking forward to it.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"I want positivity. I don't want there to be any negative faces or body language or anything like that because we played so well and deserve so much more than we got and football unfortunately has a habit of doing that every now and then.

“We have to take it [Peterborough defeat] and move on. I've kind of forgot about it now, we have to. We debriefed it this morning and kind of showed lots of positive clips to the players to reinforce what we're doing and we showed one or two little bits where we can be better as well.

"I think it's always important to always have that learning aspect about what a debrief looks like and the players have been brilliant. I can't ask them for any more than they're doing really. It's all positive, the mood in the camp's good, we're in a good place. Whilst I know we're in a precarious position but I think there's a lot of belief in the dressing room now.”

And Lindsey highlighted how hard his side are working – and talked through their running stats from Tuesday night. “They're working so hard, you look at the distance covered the other night, it's just ridiculous and they didn't deserve to lose that game.

"They're so robust and fit really. I think we ran over 111 kilometres collectively as a group which is incredible. We probably need to get around 109 in order for us to win or draw a game. We got to 111 and lost but like I say, it wasn't a reflection of that.

"We deserved far much more than we got. But no, the players have recovered really well.”

The Reds trained on Thursday which Lindsey said was more for the top-up group than the group that played. “The group that played have had more of an off day today,” said Lindsey. “Tomorrow we'll put another session into them on the grass where I'll coach the team and put the detail into them about how I see the team looking against Stevenage. And then we travel on the day because it's not miles away.”

And Lindsey is hoping to see as many Reds fans as possible there, and one thing he does know, he’ll be able to hear them. “The fans always make the most noise when we go away. I think pretty much even the start of this season when I was the manager and of course since I've been in, they made the noise at Rotherham for me.

"I thought they were loud. I remember the Cambridge game, they were loud. Wrexham, they were loud. So every time we've gone away they've always been really loud. To say you could hear them at Wrexham is a credit really because obviously with the packed stadium and that. So yeah, I expect my fans to be like that everywhere we go. I think they're brilliant and we're hopeful that we can give them something to cheer about after the game.”