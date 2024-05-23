After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results.After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results.
After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results.

Crawley Town players as you have never seen them before in including hilarious portraits of Corey Addai, Laurence Maguire and Ronan Darcy

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 23rd May 2024, 09:08 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 09:45 BST
What better to way to celebrate Crawley Town’s promotion than have the players drawn ‘quite badly’.

Reds gained promotion to League One after beating Crewe 2-0 in the League Two play-off final on Sunday in their first ever trip to Wembley.

And to honour their achievement @CheapPanini posted a range of pictures on X (formerly twitter) of Crawley players. They posted: “CRAWLEY TOWN got promoted so we spent today drawing them quite badly - here's a thread of the results.”

The results are hilarious – and here they are.

You can buy mugs with these pictures on and you can visit more of what @CheapPanini do at https://noscoredraws.com/

After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results.

1. Crawley Town players as you have never seen them before

After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results. Photo: @CheapPanini

After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results.

2. Crawley Town players as you have never seen them before

After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results. Photo: @CheapPanini

After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results.

3. Crawley Town players as you have never seen them before

After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results. Photo: @CheapPanini

After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results.

4. Crawley Town players as you have never seen them before

After Crawley Town were promoted after winning the League Two play-off final, @CheapPanini/noscoredraws.com celebrated by drawing Reds players 'quite badly'. Here are the results. Photo: @CheapPanini

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WembleyLeague TwoLeague One