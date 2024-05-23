↵

Reds gained promotion to League One after beating Crewe 2-0 in the League Two play-off final on Sunday in their first ever trip to Wembley.

And to honour their achievement @CheapPanini posted a range of pictures on X (formerly twitter) of Crawley players. They posted: “CRAWLEY TOWN got promoted so we spent today drawing them quite badly - here's a thread of the results.”

The results are hilarious – and here they are.

You can buy mugs with these pictures on and you can visit more of what @CheapPanini do at https://noscoredraws.com/

Crawley Town players as you have never seen them before

