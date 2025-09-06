Crawley Town players ratings: Two 9s and plenty of 8s as Reds overcome Harrogate to claim first league win

Crawley Town secured their first win of the League Two season with a 1-0 success at Harrogate Town.

Reece Brown’s 42nd minute goal – his first for the club – proved to be the winner.

Debutant Ryan Loft was sent off late on for the Reds, but the visitors held on to claim their first three points of the 2025-26 campaign.

Here’s how we rated the Reds in Yorkshire:

Reece Brown (right) was on the scoresheet for Crawley Town at Harrogate. Picture by Kyle Hemsley/Crawley Town FC

Harvey Davies – 8 – Had a few saves to make once Crawley went ahead, but a good performance with a clean sheet.

Dion Conroy – 8 – Nothing through the middle all game. Was unlucky with his free kick just going over the bar.

Geraldo Bajrami – 8 – Looked assured in front of the back three, allowing not much through the middle. Replaced by Max Anderson on 76 minutes.

Charlie Barker – 8 – Looked assured with the ball in the air, Harrogate did have some success down the flanks, but it was soon dealt with.

Reece Brown – 9 – Opened his goal scoring account with a curling shot from just outside the right side of the area. His best game in a Crawley shirt.

Harry McKirdy – 9 – Looked a threat going forward and unlucky not to score with a couple of chances. Replaced by Kabby Tshimanga in injury time.

Kyle Scott – 8 – Always looked a threat going forward and shored up things in the middles with some great tackles. Replaced by Gavan Holohan on 66 minutes

Dion Pereira – 8 – Passed the ball to Reece Brown for his goal. Good performance down the right side. Replaced by Scott Malone on 76 minutes.

Ryan Loft – 8 – Added a different dimension to the attacking options for Crawley. A great addition to the squad but was sent off for two yellow cards just as the game went into injury time.

Ade Adeyemo – 8 – Was working well down the left side, as well as cutting into the middle. Replaced by Harry Forster at half-time.

Josh Flint – 8 – Dealt with most things down his side. Played well with both Adeyemo and Forster.

SUBSTITUTES

Harry Forster – 7 – Came on for Ade Adeyemo at half-time. Linked well with Flint as they have done when they play together.

Gavan Holohan – 7 – Came on for Kyle Scott after 66 minutes. Settled things down in the midfield when Harrogate looked to get a foot hold in the game.

Scott Malone – 7 – Came on for Dion Pereira on 76 minutes. Was a calming presence for the team.

Max Anderson – 7 – Came on for Geraldo Bajrami on 76 minutes.

Kabby Tshimanga – N/A – Came on for Harry McKirdy in injury time. Too late to make an impact.