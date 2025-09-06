Crawley Town players ratings: Two 9s and plenty of 8s as Reds overcome Harrogate to claim first league win

By Ron Alderman
Published 6th Sep 2025, 17:09 BST
Crawley Town secured their first win of the League Two season with a 1-0 success at Harrogate Town.

Reece Brown’s 42nd minute goal – his first for the club – proved to be the winner.

Most Popular

Debutant Ryan Loft was sent off late on for the Reds, but the visitors held on to claim their first three points of the 2025-26 campaign.

Here’s how we rated the Reds in Yorkshire:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Reece Brown (right) was on the scoresheet for Crawley Town at Harrogate. Picture by Kyle Hemsley/Crawley Town FCplaceholder image
Reece Brown (right) was on the scoresheet for Crawley Town at Harrogate. Picture by Kyle Hemsley/Crawley Town FC

Harvey Davies – 8 – Had a few saves to make once Crawley went ahead, but a good performance with a clean sheet.

Dion Conroy – 8 – Nothing through the middle all game. Was unlucky with his free kick just going over the bar.

Geraldo Bajrami – 8 – Looked assured in front of the back three, allowing not much through the middle. Replaced by Max Anderson on 76 minutes.

Charlie Barker – 8 – Looked assured with the ball in the air, Harrogate did have some success down the flanks, but it was soon dealt with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reece Brown – 9 – Opened his goal scoring account with a curling shot from just outside the right side of the area. His best game in a Crawley shirt.

Harry McKirdy – 9 – Looked a threat going forward and unlucky not to score with a couple of chances. Replaced by Kabby Tshimanga in injury time.

Kyle Scott – 8 – Always looked a threat going forward and shored up things in the middles with some great tackles. Replaced by Gavan Holohan on 66 minutes

Dion Pereira – 8 – Passed the ball to Reece Brown for his goal. Good performance down the right side. Replaced by Scott Malone on 76 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryan Loft – 8 – Added a different dimension to the attacking options for Crawley. A great addition to the squad but was sent off for two yellow cards just as the game went into injury time.

Ade Adeyemo – 8 – Was working well down the left side, as well as cutting into the middle. Replaced by Harry Forster at half-time.

Josh Flint – 8 – Dealt with most things down his side. Played well with both Adeyemo and Forster.

SUBSTITUTES

Harry Forster – 7 – Came on for Ade Adeyemo at half-time. Linked well with Flint as they have done when they play together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gavan Holohan – 7 – Came on for Kyle Scott after 66 minutes. Settled things down in the midfield when Harrogate looked to get a foot hold in the game.

Scott Malone – 7 – Came on for Dion Pereira on 76 minutes. Was a calming presence for the team.

Max Anderson – 7 – Came on for Geraldo Bajrami on 76 minutes.

Kabby Tshimanga – N/A – Came on for Harry McKirdy in injury time. Too late to make an impact.

Related topics:Reece BrownHarrogateHarrogate TownDion PereiraLeague Two
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice