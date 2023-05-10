No Crawley Town players have made it into Football website whoscored.com’s top 20 players of the League Two season.

They rate Jack Powell as Town’s best player this season, with a season rating of 6.79, making him the joint 100th best player this campaign.

Dion Conroy is close behind with a rating of 6.78, followed by Corey Addai.

Carlisle’s Owen Moxon takes their prize for the league’s best player with a rating of 7.52.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get all the latest Reds news here.

1 . Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) 7.52 Photo: Pete Norton

2 . Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) 7.47 Photo: Clive Mason

3 . Andy Cook (Bradford City) 7.37 Photo: Pete Norton

4 . Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) 7.34 Photo: Pete Norton