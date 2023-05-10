Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws

Crawley Town players snubbed by industry website in their selection of League Two's 20 best players of the season as Harrogate Town, Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Stockport County players make the cut - picture gallery

No Crawley Town players have made it into Football website whoscored.com’s top 20 players of the League Two season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th May 2023, 08:10 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:05 BST

They rate Jack Powell as Town’s best player this season, with a season rating of 6.79, making him the joint 100th best player this campaign.

Dion Conroy is close behind with a rating of 6.78, followed by Corey Addai.

Carlisle’s Owen Moxon takes their prize for the league’s best player with a rating of 7.52.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get all the latest Reds news here.

7.52

1. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United)

7.52 Photo: Pete Norton

7.47

2. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.47 Photo: Clive Mason

7.37

3. Andy Cook (Bradford City)

7.37 Photo: Pete Norton

7.34

4. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town)

7.34 Photo: Pete Norton

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:League TwoHarrogate TownNorthampton TownBradford City