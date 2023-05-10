Crawley Town players snubbed by industry website in their selection of League Two's 20 best players of the season as Harrogate Town, Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Stockport County players make the cut - picture gallery
No Crawley Town players have made it into Football website whoscored.com’s top 20 players of the League Two season.
They rate Jack Powell as Town’s best player this season, with a season rating of 6.79, making him the joint 100th best player this campaign.
Dion Conroy is close behind with a rating of 6.78, followed by Corey Addai.
Carlisle’s Owen Moxon takes their prize for the league’s best player with a rating of 7.52.
Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.
