Crawley Town have confirmed that goalkeeper Corey Addai has joined fellow League One side Stockport County for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper joins County on a three-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

Addai joined the Reds at the start of the 2022-23 season and quickly established himself as Crawley’s first-choice goalkeeper.

He made 34 appearances for the club during his first season at the Broadfield Stadium and played a pivotal part in Crawley’s League Two survival.

The following season, Addai made 45 appearances for the club, taking his Reds total to 79.

His final action in a Crawley shirt came at Wembley Stadium when he kept a clean sheet during the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Speaking to Stockport’s website, first team manager, Dave Challinor said: “Corey’s profile is one that we feel will enhance not only the already brilliant goalkeeping group we have at the Club but also the team.

“Statistically, he was the best goalkeeper in League Two last season and to add that to the Golden Glove winner in the division makes us really strong.

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Corey Addai of Crawley Town celebrates victory after the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Crawley Town and Milton Keynes Dons at Broadfield Stadium on May 07, 2024 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“Corey’s age, his size, his ability with his feet and the ability to make big saves meant he was high on many teams’ lists, so to have him with us is really exciting and we are all delighted he’s here.”

County’s director of football, Simon Wilson said: “We set out this summer to strengthen the goalkeeping department for the long term, and we feel with Corey’s arrival we have taken a big step forward.

“There is no doubt at 6’8 that he is a unique profile, but at 26, coming off the back of a strong season with Crawley, we think he is only starting to show his potential and we hope over the next three years we help him realise that at County.

“Our goalkeeping department is brilliantly led by Nick Colgan and having seen the improvement made over the last few years, I’m sure we can.”

And Stockport’s head of goalkeeping, Nick Colgan said: “Firstly I would like to congratulate Corey on a fantastic season with Crawley, culminating in the play off final win at Wembley.

“His stats from last season speak for themselves, and when it became apparent that there was a possibility of him moving on we moved swiftly to secure his services.

“Having sat and spoken with him, I believe we are bringing a very talented, humble and hungry young man into the football club, who is ready to compete and move his career to the next level.