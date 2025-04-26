Crawley Town put in a 'fitting performance for Ken' in an emotional day at the Broadfield Stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was an emotional day at the Broadfield Stadium as Crawley Town paid tribute to Ken Blackmore, who passed away this week.

Travel Ken, as he is affectionally known, was a life long fan and club volunteer and loved by all who knew him.

There were floral tributes inside and outside the stadium and before kick off there was a minute’s applause for Ken with pictures of him and his family shown on the scoreboard. Panutche Camara also held up a Reds shirt with Travel Ken and a number 1 on the back.

And Scott Lindsey’s men did him proud with a brilliant performance which saw them beat Northampton Town 3-0. The Reds boss said it was an emotional day and he was glad they won for him.

"It was emotional wasn't it before the game the minutes applause you know are especially looking at his pictures on the scoreboard. Ken was a great guy, a brilliant person,” said Lindsey. “I loved seeing him shuffling around the the corridors or in the stadium here. It was pleasing for me as the manager to to take the football club to Wembley last season because it was the first time they've gone there and for Ken to to be involved in that was brilliant.

“And it was a fitting performance for Ken. So yeah, quite emotional.”