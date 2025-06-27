Crawley Town re-sign play-off hero from MK Dons

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 27th Jun 2025, 19:08 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 19:19 BST
Jay Williams has officially re-signed for Crawley Town.placeholder image
Jay Williams has officially re-signed for Crawley Town.
Former Crawley man Jay Williams officially re-signs for the Red Devils.

On Friday, June 27, announcements from Crawley Town’s FC social media pages revealed that they had re-signed the defender from MK Dons.

He’s joined back up with Scott Lindsey for the 25/26 season with Crawley, with one post from the club reading: “Run it back.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A following post read: “Welcome back to Crawley, Jay Williams!”

A statement from Crawley Town Football Club read: “(We are) thrilled to announce the signing of midfielder Jay Williams on a permanent transfer from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

"Jay had a memorable first season at the club, securing promotion to the third tier of English football with Scott Lindsey at the helm. Williams quickly became one of the first names on Scott Lindsey’s teamsheet and earned a name for himself with his crunching tackles and warrior-like attitude.

"During his time with the Reds, Jay made 57 appearances and memorably scored two goals against his now former team, MK Dons, in both legs of our historic 8-1 play-off semi-final victory.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on his return to the club, Jay Williams said: “I am delighted to be back at Crawley.

"I was driving back to the stadium today, and it just felt like home, and that I hadn’t left.

"I am buzzing to be working with Scott again, and I can’t wait to reconnect with the fans.

"Our fans are the best that I have ever played in front of, so I can’t wait to see them again.”

Related topics:Jay WilliamsMK DonsCrawleyWilliams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice