Crawley Town re-sign play-off hero from MK Dons
On Friday, June 27, announcements from Crawley Town’s FC social media pages revealed that they had re-signed the defender from MK Dons.
He’s joined back up with Scott Lindsey for the 25/26 season with Crawley, with one post from the club reading: “Run it back.”
A following post read: “Welcome back to Crawley, Jay Williams!”
A statement from Crawley Town Football Club read: “(We are) thrilled to announce the signing of midfielder Jay Williams on a permanent transfer from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.
"Jay had a memorable first season at the club, securing promotion to the third tier of English football with Scott Lindsey at the helm. Williams quickly became one of the first names on Scott Lindsey’s teamsheet and earned a name for himself with his crunching tackles and warrior-like attitude.
"During his time with the Reds, Jay made 57 appearances and memorably scored two goals against his now former team, MK Dons, in both legs of our historic 8-1 play-off semi-final victory.”
Speaking on his return to the club, Jay Williams said: “I am delighted to be back at Crawley.
"I was driving back to the stadium today, and it just felt like home, and that I hadn’t left.
"I am buzzing to be working with Scott again, and I can’t wait to reconnect with the fans.
"Our fans are the best that I have ever played in front of, so I can’t wait to see them again.”
