A popular bakery in Crawley is celebrating Crawley Town going to Wembley with a selection of specially-decorated products.

Tilgate Bakery, in Tilgate Parade, have decorated products to celebrate the club reaching the League Two play-off final on Sunday, where they face Crewe Alexandra for a chance to get promoted to League One.

Owner Jane Kirkham said: “We have donuts with red and white sprinkles with shirts on, red and white cookies with red Smarties on, you name it, there is a whole range ready for sale to the customers in support of Crawley Town.

"They are just flying off the shelves at the moment, we can’t keep up with demand.”

Tilgate Bakery owner Jane Kirkham with her special red and white products to celebrate Crawley Town getting to Wembley | Picture: Mark Dunford

The club have sold more than 16,000 tickets for the game so far – including the majority of the staff at Tilgate Bakery – and Jane believes everyone should be getting behind the team.

"You have got to get behind the team, this is history in the making. Getting this far is just amazing. I am so looking forward to Sunday, I can’t wait to get to Wembley and give the boys our support.”

Jane is predicting a 3-1 win for the Reds and added: “At the beginning of the season, the bookies had them to be relegated and he were. How wrong they were.”