Crawley Town ready for arguably their toughest week with Stockport County and Mansfield Town trips

Crawley Town are heading into arguably their toughest week with trips to Stockport County and Mansfield Town with four days of each other.

Reds start with a trip to Edgeley Park, where they drew 3-3 last season in a thrilling League Two encounter, knowing a win can only get them close to escaping the relegation zone.

And manager Rob Elliot knows it’s not going to be easy. "It's going to be a tough game,” he said. “Obviously, they are a very good team in good form as well, physically very good. Every game in this league is a tough league, as we know, but this is a particularly tough one, but it’s one we're looking forward to, because I think performance-wise against Burton was excellent.

“We didn't get the result we wanted, but I thought the performance was really good, other than one chance we gave to them. We were defensively good and created enough chances to score.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“So we are looking forward to the game and hopefully getting back on track to where we were before Christmas. It was just that week where we come off it a little bit with the scheduling and the injuries and people missing. So now, with the squad getting fitter and stronger, hopefully we'll be in a better place to attack the games.”

Then just four days later they have to make the trip to Nottinghamshire to face Nigel Clough’s Mansfield. On fixture release day, former bss Scott Lindsey highlighted these two games as particularly tough fixtures back-to-back.

Elliot said: “I don't know the other fixtures, if other clubs are in this situation, but with the Christmas period that we're given and then this period here, it's obviously disappointing because, especially for a club like us, with the resources, it's a six-hour coach there and back Saturday, then six-hour coaches on Monday, Tuesday.

“But even for the fans as well, it's expensive after Christmas for them to do two away trips, which I know they will. But look, we can't control that, we just have to attack it the best we can. Hopefully, with the squad, the numbers coming back now, the squad will be, in some senses, will be stronger in areas. So, hopefully we'll be able to manage the two games and the load over the two games. But we can only worry about Stockport and then we'll tackle Mansfield after and take it from there.”

The hardcore Crawley fans will no doubt make both trips and Elliot said he and his staff and squad greatly appreciate that.

"I know the weather's not great this weekend, so you obviously want everyone to be safe and travel and be careful,” he said. “But it's so appreciated, especially at the away games where it's even tougher for us in terms of stepping up the level. But it’s two places they'll be familiar with from last year. And I think that's the thing that needs to be considered is the fans, isn't it? A Saturday and a Tuesday night.

“Die-hard fans won't miss the game because that's what they are. They're Crawley through and through and they want to support the lads in every opportunity. It's tough for them but it's really appreciated within the group and we'll always show our appreciation. We'll make sure the lads give absolutely everything over the two games to show that.”