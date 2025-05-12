Crawley Town released and retained list: Reds in negotiations with six key players as former Arsenal man leaves

Dion Conroy is under contract negotiations. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crawley Town Football Club have revealed their released and retained list following the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Reds were relegated from League One and are preparing for a summer ahead of another League Two campaign.

And in their retained and released list, they have revealed they are in negtiations with six key players.

In their statement they said: “ The club would like to thank the departing players for all of their efforts during their time at the club and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Players returning to their parent club:

Kamari Doyle, Bradley Ibrahim, Toby Steward

Released:

Sonny Fish, Jasper Sheik, Tyreece John-Jules

In negotiation*:

Dion Conroy, Harry Forster, Liam Fraser, Ryan Sandford, Jeremy Kelly, Joy Mukena

Under contract:

Joe Wollacott, Rory Feely, Charlie Barker, Max Anderson, Gavan Holohan, Will Swan, Jack Roles, Panutche Camara, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Benjamin Tanimu, Armando Quitirna, Ade Adeyemo, Toby Mullarkey, Antony Papadopoulos, Josh Flint, Tola Showunmi, Ben Radcliffe, Louie Watson

*The club and player have entered a period of negotiation as the player's current contract has come to an end.