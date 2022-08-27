Crawley Town remain winless in League Two after draw at bottom-of-the-table Rochdale

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result handed the Dale their first point of the season and leaves the Reds third-from-bottom in the table.

Kevin Betsy’s side have picked up just two points from their opening six games and are just a point ahead of basement side Rochdale.

Clear cut chances were few and far between in the first half. Crawley’s Jake Hessenthaler blasted over the bar from outside the box before Reds defender Tobi Omole was forced off due to injury.

But a thunderbolt from Jack Powell in the third minute of first half stoppage time gave the visitors the lead.

Rochdale rallied in the second half and were denied on numerous occasions by Crawley stopper Corey Addai.

The 24-year-old pulled off two excellent acrobatic close-range saves in the opening stages of the half to keep out the hosts.

The Dale ramped up the pressure and were rewarded with an equaliser on the hour.

Jack Powell netted in Crawley Town's draw at Rochdale. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Tyrese Sinclair sent a diving header into the far bottom corner from a pinpoint cross from Aidy White.

With three minutes of normal time remaining, returning Red Nick Tsaroulla was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

And deep in second half stoppage time Addai was on hand keep the scoreline level.

After a scramble in the box, the ball fell to Liam Kelly but his volley was superbly saved by the Crawley keeper.