Crawley Town renovates community football pitch following a £27,000 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund

Crawley Town Community Foundation (CTCF), the charitable arm of Crawley Town, have renovated a local 3G football pitch after successfully applying for a £27,500 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund.

The funding has been used to improve the perimeter fencing at the 3G ball court facility at the Broadfield Stadium to help prevent anti-social behaviour and vandalism. The work took place from the 3rd – 13th September and has provided participants with a safer, more attractive place to play football.

The facility reopened on 14th September and will continue to deliver a wide range of crucial programmes for the local community. These include 16-19 education, women & girls’ recreational football, mental health support, development coaching and walking football.

Darren Ford, Head of Crawley Town Community Foundation said:

Walking football session taking place on the renovated 3G pitch

“The old facility was in an awful state - it had been damaged by vandalism and was tired in terms of what it provided. The new pitch provides a focal point for certain members of the community, it has become an important part of their weekly calendar.

“The renovations have given everyone a lift; we’ve all been surprised about how much difference it has made. It’s important people have a place where they can meet with like-minded participants. Some may be suffering with their mental health, which can be really isolating, but when they come to our mental health sessions, they realise they’re not alone.

“We’re a small foundation, and from time to time, it can feel like you may be overlooked. But this funding from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund has been perfect because it gives you hope that you should continue applying for these things.”

Jim Hayton, a participant of the walking football programme said:

“I think the pitch gives people somewhere to come out for a couple of hours, have a drink, have a natter and do a few different things to get the brain moving. Everyone is very approachable, and the staff are really good, so, I think if anybody’s out there feeling a bit down, they should come and give it a go.

“The funding from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund has really helped the infrastructure. Any help we get is a bonus and we all benefit from it in the end.”

Crawley Town are one of seven EFL Club’s that received grants in the second phase of funding from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund, which aims to improve the quality of life within communities through the access to, and quality of, football provisions and initiatives.

Applications covering projects across a range of categories, such as improving local sporting facilities or promoting the physical and social benefits of the game, were considered, and decided upon by a panel of industry experts including Sky Bet ambassador Jeff Stelling in May.

To watch the video now visit: youtube.com/watch?v=5UH6wqTSR2Y