Crawley Town report and player ratings: 9 for goal scorer but sent off substitute gets a 4

Crawley took the lead early in the second half after Rushian Hepburn-Murphy fired his shot into the top right-hand corner, but the lead didn’t last long with Jordi Osei-Tutu heading home two minutes later.

The Reds responded in the same manner as Will Swan restored the lead only a couple of minutes later before Hepburn-Murphy raced through and finished excellently from a tight angle in off the post.

Bolton came back with a resurgence with Alex Murphy scoring six minutes after the Reds third to halve the deficit before Josh Sheehan found an equaliser late on after a deflection landed right at his feet.

Rory Feely saw red for two yellow card offenses before Crawley hearts where broken in the 99th minute when a cross ended up in the back of the net after taking a deflection off of Charlie Barker.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scored twice in the defeat to Bolton | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

Nathan Cox – 7 Very comfortable on the ball but didn’t have much to do in the game. Was one of the main outlets to get the ball forward especially his low drilled passes into the front line when they dropped deep. Couldn’t do much about the goals. Was public enemy number one with the home supporters with his time-wasting tactics.

Charlie Barker – 7 Made a few good stops especially one on one when left isolated because of Swan at wing back staying higher but defended the inside really well forcing Bolton to have to go round him on the outside. Made loads of clearances at the back post and was good with the ball. Very unlucky for the cross to deflect off him for Bolton’s winner.

Dion Conroy – 8 As sure as ever at the back from the skipper. Made a few crucial blocks and interceptions in the first half when the Reds got caught on the break to deny any opportunities to fire at goal. Made a goal saving sliding block to deny Bolton an equaliser.

Ben Radcliffe – 7 Made a great recovery tackle to stop a cross ion the first half. Very comfortable on the ball and has slotted into the team like he has been there all season. Was beaten in the air for Bolton’s goal but made a few great block and clearances throughout the game putting his body on the line many times. Was booked for time wasting.

Harry Forster – 7 Struggled to get into the game. Made a few good runs but was never found with the ball. A bit sloppy in possession and almost cost the Reds a goal with wating for the ball to come to him. Second half was a lot better especially going forward as he assisted Swan to take back the lead. Also made a great challenge to win the ball back that lead to the third goal before being subbed.

Bradley Ibrahim – 7 Wasn’t in the game as much in the first half but was excellent in the second half where he controlled the attacking output of the side. Had a brilliant bit of play in the build-up to the third where he ran the show

Panutche Camara – 7 Put on another solid display in the centre off the pitch. Went under the radar but kept the ball ticking along and made a few nice tackles an interceptions in the middle of the park. Got overrun at times but continued to help out the team when defending with their backs to the wall. Came off with an injury.

Will Swan – 8 Scored to restore the lead with a lovely finish from inside the box. Looked a threat in spaces behind the full back and was good in possession when out wide. Lacked some pace and defensive intuition when having to track runners but gave a good go at an unnatural position at left wing back and defended well at times to help out at the back. Was substituted.

Kamari Doyle – 7 Looked very tidy in possession. Struggled a bit when running back to help out defensively but showed real moments of quality in the attacking third culminating in him assisting Hepburn-Murphy for the third goal before being taken off.

Tyreece John-Jules – 7 Did a few very nice flicks and passes but also gave away the ball a lot. Had to cover at wing back a few times when Swan stayed high and struggled to implement himself into the game. Got the assist for the first goal with a nice lay off.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 9 Scored a fantastic strike into the top corner to take the lead. Got in behind excellent for his second before scoring from a really tight angle in off the post. Constantly a threat with his pace in behind and won quite a few fouls, His hold up play was surprisingly good from someone of his stature and helped bring others into to play. Was a one-man pressing machine at times covering a lot of ground to keep Bolton pinned back in their half.

Subs:

Tola Showunmi – 6 Didn’t have much to go on at all after he came on. He sat in well and was disciplined in his defensive roles and pressed well.

Rory Feely – 4 Came on in the right wing back role looked a bit shaky to start with the goal coming from his side but slowly grew into the game. Got booked for a wrestling move stopping a fast break. Got sent off for stopping another chance on the edge of the box right near the end of the game. Probably cost a point for the Reds as it became difficult to stop them with only 10 men.

Ade Adeyemo – 6 Defended well following crosses winning the ariel duels. Came on Crawley were defending a narrow lead where they sat back so didn’t have a chance to show any attacking output. Made a great attacking run to set up a chance which won a corner late on.

Armando Quitirna – 6 Didn’t have much time to impact the game but should have defended the cross better which led to Bolton’s winner as he was to easily beaten.