Crawley Town reveals plans to cause 'bit of an upset' against Peterborough United in Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash

Scott Lindsey says he will go ‘really strong’ in his team selection as his Crawley Town side prepare to face Peterborough in the last 16 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday night.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey and Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson. Picture: Getty

Being in the last nine of the competition, the Reds have already made club history, but will be looking to go further but knocking out the League One high-fliers.

This will be the second time Lindsey and his troops will go to Peterborough following the debacle when the first attempt was called off on Wednesday, January 10 with the Reds squad and fans travelling to the Weston Homes Stadium only for the game to be called off on arrival.

The weather forecast looks all ok for Tuesday night and the winners will then host AFC Wimbledon in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, January 30.

And Lindsey is looking forward to facing Posh, even though he knows how tough it will be.

He said: “Darren [Ferguson] has done a fantastic job with a really young side. They are in second place in League One and they play some brilliant football, very similar to the way we play.

"It'll be two really good football teams trying to try and knock each other out.”

Lindsey has been using his fringe players in this competition and they have really impressed, recording wins over Charlton, Aston Villa u21s and a strong Bristol Rovers side.

But Lindsey said he was going to go strong with his line-up when they first attempted to play the game, and nothing has changed since then. And this weekend’s postponement at AFC Wimbledon has done nothing to change that.

He said: “I think that we're going to go really strong whether the game went ahead this weekend or not. We don't need to rest anybody as such and we want to play with some momentum and pick a side that we feel from can cause a bit of an upset.”