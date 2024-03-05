Crawley Town reward fans making midweek trip to Morecambe
The club and players of Crawley Town Football Club have grouped together to reward the incredible support of the travelling fans at this evening’s fixture against Morecambe.
Courtesy of the players and club, away fans will receive a free food and drink voucher at the turnstiles this evening, which will entitle them to a pie or hot dog and a soft or hot drink at one of the designated food outlets inside the stadium.
The club said: “The club really appreciates the incredible support of those making the 590-mile round trip to the fixture this evening, and the players and staff look forward to giving their full gratitude later today at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.”