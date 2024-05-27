Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town are among a record number of 68 Football League clubs to win a Family Excellence award in one season.

For the first time this season, clubs could be given gold, silver or bronze status based on the experience they provide to families. Crawley were given a bronze award.

Testament to the success of the EFL’s Family Excellence Scheme, over one million junior supporters enjoyed a live matchday experience at an EFL game in the Sky Bet Championship, League One or League Two in 2023/24.

The EFL’s Family Excellence Scheme assesses the experience clubs provide for match-going families through the use of family matchday assessors, covering a range of issues across ticket purchase, matchday activations and experience, accessibility, facilities and family communications.

The scheme recognises the continuous improvement and best practice that emerges across the league and rewards clubs for their efforts in attracting and retaining young supporters.