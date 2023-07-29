Crawley Town round off pre-season with victory at National League outfit Bromley

Crawley Town rounded off their pre-season with a 2-1 win at National League outfit Bromley this afternoon.

Goals from Klaidi Lolos and Danilo Orsi sealed victory for the Reds at Hayes Lane.

Crawley opened the scoring on 33 minutes. Dom Telford picked out Orsi in the middle, who perfectly tapped the ball to Lolos. The former Plymouth Argyle striker then rounded the goalkeeper and calmly tapped home.

The Reds doubled their lead on 56 minutes. Jay Williams picked out Orsi with an inch-perfect pass that left the striker with work to do. But the 27-year-old perfectly executed a low finish under Bromley keeper Grant Smith from a tight angle to make it 2-0 Crawley.

The host pulled a goal back on 71 minutes. A back-pass lead to a free-kick inside the Reds box, which Bes Topalloj fired home.

Crawley now turn their attentions to their opening game of the 2023-24 League Two campaign at home to Bradford City next Saturday.