Crawley Town send message to fans after League One relegation is confirmed

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 29th Apr 2025, 21:49 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 22:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crawley Town have sent a message to their fans after their relegation to League Tow was confirmed.

Reds were hoping for a big Wigan win at Burton to keep their hopes alive going into the final day but the Brewers got a point after a 1-1 draw to condemn Scott Lindsey’s side to the drop. Bristol Rovers were also relegated and they join Shrewsbury and Cambridge in League Two next season.

And as the final whistle blew at the Pirelli Stadium, Crawley Town posted on X: “Our relegation to @SkyBetLeagueTwo has been confirmed. We’ll be giving it our all in 2025/26.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reds were promoted to League One after an historic day at Wembley last year.

They were 12 points off safety with nine games to go when Lindsey returned as manager.

They will be looking to finish the season a high at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Related topics:League OneBristol RoversWiganLeague Two
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice