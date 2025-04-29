Crawley Town send message to fans after League One relegation is confirmed
Reds were hoping for a big Wigan win at Burton to keep their hopes alive going into the final day but the Brewers got a point after a 1-1 draw to condemn Scott Lindsey’s side to the drop. Bristol Rovers were also relegated and they join Shrewsbury and Cambridge in League Two next season.
And as the final whistle blew at the Pirelli Stadium, Crawley Town posted on X: “Our relegation to @SkyBetLeagueTwo has been confirmed. We’ll be giving it our all in 2025/26.”
Reds were promoted to League One after an historic day at Wembley last year.
They were 12 points off safety with nine games to go when Lindsey returned as manager.
They will be looking to finish the season a high at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.