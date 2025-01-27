Crawley Town sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder on loan for remainder of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Kamari Doyle from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old has joined the Reds on loan until the end of the 2024-25 season and looks to provide additional quality and depth to Rob Elliott’s squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Doyle, born to an English-Jamaican mother and a Rwandan father, began his footballing journey at just seven years old, training with Southampton’s academy in Bath. His talent quickly became evident, and he signed a professional contract with Southampton at the age of 17. He played a key role for Southampton’s Under-18 side, helping them win the Under-18 Premier League South title in 2021-22. He then went on to contribute to Southampton B’s title victory in the Premier League 2 Division 2 campaign in 2022/23.

The midfielder made his senior debut for Southampton in May 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion. His impressive performances at youth level earned him a spot in the senior squad, showcasing his technical ability and maturity.

Kamari Doyle of England U19 (C) in action during the International Friendly match between Germany U19 and England U19 at Oliva Nova Sports Center on September 06, 2023 in Oliva, near Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

In January 2024, Doyle moved to Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy, before being loaned out to League One side Exeter City in August 2024. During his loan spell at Exeter, Doyle made an immediate impact, scoring his first senior goal in a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers with a memorable free-kick.

Doyle made 24 appearances for the Grecians this season, scoring four goals in the process.