Crawley Town sign former Chelsea, Peterborough United, Swindon Town, Scunthorpe United midfielder

Crawley Town Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Anthony Grant on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 35-year-old Jamaican was most recently at Scunthorpe United last season, after joining as a free agent from Swindon Town.

Grant worked with Reds boss Scott Lindsey at Swindon where he spent three seasons, making 68 league appearances for the Wiltshire side, including one player of the season campaign.

The midfielder was a product of the Chelsea Academy, where between 2006-2008, he was sent out on loan to four clubs; Oldham Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Southend United.

As a 21-year-old he moved permanently to Southend where he played a total of 149 games, before moving on to Stevenage. He continued his journey within the EFL over the years playing for Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Peterborough United.

In 2018, Grant signed for Shrewsbury where he played 40 games, before joining Swindon Town and Scott Lindsey in 2019.

Last season, he played five league matches for Swindon, and twelve for Scunthorpe United who were relegated from League Two.

Grant has also made six international appearances for Jamaica.

Manager Scott Lindsey said: “I’m really pleased to have signed Anthony, he's a real combative midfield player with vast experience and with the injuries that we've sustained of late he will add to our numbers.

“He can also play as a defender so we’re really pleased to have him on board.”

Acting CEO and Director of Football Chris Galley said: “I’m looking forward to Anthony getting out on the pitch for Crawley Town.