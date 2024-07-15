Crawley Town snap up young stopper from Aldershot as fellow goalkeeper signs new deal at the Reds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town have announced that goalkeeper Jasper Sheik has joined the club and Ryan Sandford has signed a new one-year contract.

Sheik joins the club following his departure from Aldershot Town. The 19-year-old has featured for many local sides during numerous loan spells, which included stints at Three Bridges, Broadbridge Heath and Winchester City.

The young shot-stopper made his professional debut for the Shots last season in the National League.

Sandford has signed a new one-year contract with the club, keeping him at the Broadfield Stadium for another year.

From left: Ryan Sandford, goalkeeper coach Steve Hale and Jasper Sheik

Despite not making an appearance for the club, Sandford has proven himself in training and has been a popular member of the first-team squad.

Reds goalkeeper coach Steve Hale said: "Ryan had glowing references from a number of goalkeeping coaches I know.

“He was unfortunate as when he signed him Corey [Addai] was in good form and we didn't have any cup games for him to play in.

“However, what he offered in training every day both on and off the pitch warranted him being offered an extended contract and I'm happy he's staying with us.

“I was aware of Jasper from his time on loan from Aldershot to Three Bridges and during our end-of-season preparation for the play-offs, I had Jasper train with us.

“He is an exciting young goalkeeping talent, very quick and agile around his goal, and good with his feet suiting our playing style.

“I have a plan in place to help his development including going out on loan and I'm excited to see what his future holds.”