Crawley Town squad update ahead of Cheltenham Town with key players still missing

Crawley Town will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run to three games on Saturday, when they face fellow early strugglers Cheltenham Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

Both sides won their first games of the season last weekend, the Reds winning away at Harrogate and the Robins beating Accrington Stanley 1-0.

Scott Lindsey was full of praise for the opposition but was looking forward to the challenge. He said “Obviously, we want to try and win our first home game so that’s important. And I think that we are in a good place at the moment, so we want to try and achieve that Saturday. We’re playing against a team that have not picked many wins up like ourselves, but they did win one at the weekend.

“But having said that, and when I’ve watched them, they’re a real handful, especially at the top of the pitch. They’ve got some real capable players at this level, like Lee Angle, George Miller and Isaac Hutchinson. And they ask a lot of questions of you. So, we’re going to have to be our best, which I’m hoping we will be, and I think if we are then I’m confident that we will get what we want from the game.

Scott Lindsey says Kaheim Dixon will not start on Saturday | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Mayhew

“It’s not an easy game, that’s for sure. They never are when you play Michael Flynn’s team. They’re always tough games. He has players at it, they work hard for him, they land on second balls, they smooth the action out. The league position probably is false for them, as we feel it is for us.”

Before the game last week, both Louis Watson and Danny Cashman were injured, so missed the game, and Ade Adeyemo was injured in the match, when he was brought down in the build up to the goal, but Lindsey said “Ade’s going to be ok. It was actually a really bad foul. I’ve seen them fouls, and I’ve seen players get sent off for tackles like that. He didn’t even get booked, but he’s fine. Cashman and Watson probably won’t be available for the weekend and are still probably a number of days away yet, but Ade will be ok.”

Another player missing from last weekend’s game was Kaheim Dixon. Dixon was on international duty for Jamaica, where he was used as a second half sub for both wins against Bermuda, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. However, he is unlikely to start on Saturday. Lindsey said “There’s no way he can start the game. There’s no chance because he’s travelling on the Friday, lands Friday Morning at Heathrow, and he’d have been travelling all night.

“We could potentially put him in the squad, but there’s no way we can start the player based on the fact that he’s travelled the distance that he’s travelled and probably not got any sleep as well. I have to prepare the team, so he’s not going to be available for training on the Friday and then I can prepare the team. So, there’s no chance that he can start the game, but he can certainly be a potential to be in the squad.”