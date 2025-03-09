Crawley Town star has a 'bright future' according to fellow defender and boss Elliot

Crawley Town Manager Rob Elliot and defender Toby Mullarkey have said Charlie Barker has a great career ahead of him after he captained the Reds for the first time against Reading on Saturday.

Barker joined Crawley from Wealdstone last summer and has been one of the standout performers for the West Sussex side this season.

Barker took the captain’s armband against Lincoln when Dion Conroy limped off, but Elliot entrusted him as skipper for the Royals visit.

On what makes Barker a good captain, Elliot said: “First and foremost, the person he is and then I think secondly, it's just mentality, elite mentality. I think it's something that when you're at the toughest and when you're having the hardest times, it's the people that stand up to always be counted and it's the people that don't allow the moments to pass them by and they keep going no matter what the situation, no matter the criticism.

Crawley Town defender Charlie Barker. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"That's just in life and Charlie's done that. Dion's the same, Dion's given everything in terms of for me, he's been available for every game obviously, pulled up on Tuesday but I felt it’s fitting in that Charlie was captain because he epitomises me, the mentality I want from players and the character and he's just getting better and better and he's going to have a fantastic career if he carries on the way he is.”

Toby Mullarkey returned to the Reds defence after a six-week lay-off and lined-up with Barker.

"Charlie is a massive testament to anyone that finds himself out of the team that can get into it,” said Mullarkey. “I think initially he sort of bided his time and he's not necessarily the leader that you'd expect in terms of he's a shouter and a screamer, but I think the way he handles himself around the pitch, he lets his football do the talking.

"He leads by example. I think for a 21-year-old, he's got a very bright future and I'm very close to him off the pitch. So for me to see how well he's done in recent weeks and across the whole season, he's been very, very good. I think he's got a bright future ahead of him.”

Barker will look to continue his fine form when the Reds face Charlton in a rescheduled fixture on Tuesday, and can expect to carry the captaincy whilst Dion Conroy recovers from injury.