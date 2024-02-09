Crawley Town star misses out on top League Two award as Notts County hotshot scoops gong

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reds fan favourite was nominated after plundering four goals in three games.

The 27-year-old grabbed braces against Swindon Town and Bradford City in a pair of wins for Crawley at the start of the month.

Despite Orsi’s excellent goal return in January, Notts County winger Jodi Jones was announced by the judging panel as the recipient of the coveted gong.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The nomination for Jones read: “With six assists in January, Jones equalled the League Two season record of 17. He managed four in the 5-5 draw at Grimsby alone with his ability to send in low bouncing crosses at pace between the opposing keeper and defenders.”