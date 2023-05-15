Crawley Town star praises boss who has made 'a huge difference'

The Reds boss came to the Broadfield Stadium in January following the shock departure of Matthew Etherington and became Crawley’s fifth boss - and third permanent manager - of what has proved to be a chaotic season.

When he left Swindon Town it raised a few eyebrows - the Robins were fifth and Crawley were languishing near the bottom of the table and experienced players like Tom Nichols and Genn Morris were leaving.

But Lindsey came in, earned the respect of players and has shown he knows what he is doing at this level. And that was no more evident than the performance his side put in against Hartlepool United on Saturday which pretty much guaranteed another season in League Two.

Scott Lindsey has been praised by striker Dom Telford

And striker Telford, who scored both goals in that game, has nothing but praise for the job Lindsey has done since he came into the club.

“He has made a huge difference,” said the 26-year-old. “He’s a very good bloke first of all off the pitch and on it he doesn’t take any nonsense.

“If people don’t want to buy in to what he wants to do, you just won’t play. We spend hours every week doing the patterns of play, set pieces and just basics really.

“Football’s a simple game that can be complicated quite often and he simplifies it back down and everyone does the jobs and everyone knows everyone else’s jobs.

“It just helps you on the pitch when things are second nature, you know where people are going to be and we work on plan Bs and plan Cs.

"I am buzzing for him really.

“It was a big challenge for him to come and help street us to safety and it was a big ask at the time. I genuinely don’t think we could have had anyone better come in and do that for us at the time.