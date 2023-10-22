Crawley Town star says home fan 'put his middle finger up at me' - The 'small minority don’t support the players'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Reds lost 4-2 against a high-flying Crewe side at the Broadfield Stadium – their third consecutive defeat in League Two, and fifth game without a win in all competitions.
Goalkeeper Corey Addai has since revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he received abuse from one of Crawley’s fans.
“Disappointed to lose the game today,” the post read. “I want to address the fans after the game, where a fan has put his middle finger up at me whilst I am clapping you guys.
"I have the utmost respect for you all as you’re the heart and soul of football. If you know me, I love my fans and will do anything for you guys because I appreciate everything you do for us.
"However, there is a small minority of fans who don’t support the players though every moment. We win together and lose together.
"All we ask is that you stay behind us and be that 12th man. Love, Corey.”
The result leaves Scott Lindsey’s side 12th in the league, with their superb September form now a distant memory.