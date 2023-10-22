A Crawley Town player has revealed he received abuse from one of the club’s supporters during the match against Crewe Alexandra.

The Reds lost 4-2 against a high-flying Crewe side at the Broadfield Stadium – their third consecutive defeat in League Two, and fifth game without a win in all competitions.

Goalkeeper Corey Addai has since revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he received abuse from one of Crawley’s fans.

“Disappointed to lose the game today,” the post read. “I want to address the fans after the game, where a fan has put his middle finger up at me whilst I am clapping you guys.

Crawley Town goalkeeper Corey Addai has revealed he received abuse from one of the club’s supporters during the match against Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

"I have the utmost respect for you all as you’re the heart and soul of football. If you know me, I love my fans and will do anything for you guys because I appreciate everything you do for us.

"However, there is a small minority of fans who don’t support the players though every moment. We win together and lose together.

"All we ask is that you stay behind us and be that 12th man. Love, Corey.”