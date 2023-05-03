Crawley Town star says there is a 'simple fact' why Reds have battled relegation this season

After the fanfare and bombast of new owners WAGMI United when they took over in April 2022 which continued throughout the summer, expectations were high.

A host of marquee signings such as Dom Telford, League Two’s top scorer in the 2021/22 season, Dion Conroy and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi along with the appointment of highly-rated Arsenal academy coach Kevin Betsy backed up the owners’ confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of fans were sceptical and cautious and after a poor start, it was clear the plan for playing ‘Betsy-ball’ was not going to work in League Two.

Dom Telford

Lewis Young took over on an interim basis and turned things around temporarily before Matthew Etherington was appointed. His tenure lasted just 34 days after he initiated his own exit, which came as a shock to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, following a one-game stint from Darren Byfield, Scott Lindsey came in and steadied the ship and ultimately lead Crawley to survival.

That is a lot to happen to one club, let alone in a season which hasn’t actually been completed yet.

Telford himself told the Crawley Observer: “I know we have had a tough season there has been all sorts going on and it’s felt like three seasons in one really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Telford, who is Crawley’s top scorer this year with 14 goals in all competitions, including 11 in the league, is not blaming the poor form on the pitch on any of the happenings off the pitch and said he and the players take responsibility for that.

“As a player it’s really tough when the environment is negative and you are losing and fans want you to win and you are not winning,” he said

“You can point the finger anywhere you want but the simple fact is for the majority of the season us players haven’t been good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever you want to blame that on you can do but at the end of the day, I will take responsibility, I am not one to point the finger.

"But we have got the job done and there are positives to take. However, we all know we need to do more to wear the shirt.

“It’s not been from a lack of desire or a want to do well, it’s just been one of those years.

“With the Hartlepool result, it has made it that little bit sweeter with what we have gone through the season as players, staff, fanbase and owners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think as a player I have not had a chance to sit back and reflect and put a finger on where it’s gone wrong.