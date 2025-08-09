Crawley Town succumbed to defeat in their opening home game of the season, losing 2-1 to Newport County.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai Whitmore pounced on a through ball, taking it around Harvey Davies before placing the ball into an open net.

Two minutes later, Liam Shepard got onto the end of Matthew Baker’s flick on to double the Welsh team’s lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beforehand the Reds had several chances to go ahead but failed to take any of them, with Kabby Tshimanga’s open goal miss the best chance they would get.

Crawley Town in action against Newport - but it ended in defeat | Picture by Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Despite a late Max Anderson strike, Newport went on to claim their first league win since March, while Crawley’s poor start to the season drags on.

Player ratings:

Harvey Davies – 7 Had little to do in front of goal in the first half but cleaned up any cross/long ball that came his direction. Was caught out of position for the first goal but could not do anything for the second.

Dion Conroy – 6 Captained the Reds again. Was always on the lookout for a long ball over the top. Had a brilliant free kick attempted well-saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Barker – 6 Had a headed effort which went agonisingly close in the second half and linked up well down the right-hand side when going forward.

Josh Flint – 6 Linked up with Adeyemo to find a way past the stubborn Newport defence, looking for the long over the top ball for the wing back to run onto. Should have done better with the first goal.

Jay Williams – 7 Looked at home in the middle of the park. Controlled the tempo of the game while dealing with the majority of things which came his way. After going behind he started to show signs of frustration by the end of the game, which resulted in him being subbed off.

Reece Brown – 6 Slotted in a three-man midfield. Looked to get forward when he could. Had a great chance in the second half but dragged his effort wide. Was subbed off with 20 minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Scott – 7 A dogged performance from the midfielder, as he made five tackles in the middle of the pitch and moved the ball well. Was unable to help the Reds get back into the match.

Ade Adeyemo – 8 Had the first big chance of the game 20 minutes in but failed to place his effort past the Newport shot stopper. Five minutes later he was sent another looping ball through on goal but again his effort was saved. He threatened in the air as well, coming close from a corner in the second half.

Harry McKirdy – 6 With Crawley going direct down the left-hand side with Adeyemo, it was a lot more technical down McKirdy’s right-hand side. Was sloppy in possession and at times isolated on the right-flank. Had a late shot which was well blocked by the stubborn Newport defence.

Gavan Holohan – 6 Slotted in just behind Tshimanga and helped link the play from midfield to attack. Had a shot in the first half which went high over the bar, before having a shot cruelly deflected just wide of the post. Was replaced after Crawley went behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kabby Tshimanga – 6 Struggled at first to get a foot hold in the game against the strong Newport centre backs. Grew into it as it went on, using his physical presence to fight back against the opposing defence. His chances in front of goal were limited, but his best chance occurred in the second half when he failed to convert in front of an open goal.

Subs:

Jack Roles – 6 Worked hard for his team, had a volley which went straight at the Newport keeper.

Louie Watson – 6 Had a shot blocked as he tried to help his team get back into the game late on.

Max Anderson – 7 Came on late for fresh legs in the midfield. Scored with a fine strike late on.

Louis Flower - 6 Had a couple of shots blocked late on.