Crawley Town striker delighted to reach 20 goals but would rather have the three points
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emile Acquah scored first for Barrow with a header into the bottom corner before Danilo Orsi stepped up and slotted away a penalty for his 20th goal of the season to level things up.
The in-form forward said: “We’re disappointed to have come away with just a point, especially with the second-half performance, but we’ve got two massive games to go now. So, we take both games as they come and see what happens.
“I’m happy to get my 20th tonight, but I’d rather have been making it three points instead of just one, but we move onto Saturday and hopefully a couple more before the end of the season.”
The 1-1 draw wasn’t without its controversy, with Jay Williams handed his 15th booking of the season, leaving the midfielder suspended for the final two games of the League Two season, despite Jeremy Kelly seemingly committing the foul ahead of the card.
Having his say on the incident, Orsi shared his confusion: “I don’t know if you can appeal for the ref booking the wrong player. I just honestly couldn’t understand. It was blatantly obvious that it was Jeremy Kelly for the first foul.”
SEE ALSO Crawley Town player ratings: Defender gets an 8 but difficult evening for midfielder who gets a 6 | Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey 'angry' at officials after booking means key midfielder misses final games of League Two season
Nonetheless, Scott Lindsey’s side must now move onto Saturday, where they will face local rivals Sutton in a game that could have consequences at both ends of the table.
In what sums up Crawley’s excellent season, however, Orsi is relishing the stage set for the weekend: “It’s gonna be an exciting game for both sets of fans and I think we can go into it and try and carry on where we left off tonight and play really fast and exciting football. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us and a lot on the line, so we’re looking forward to it.
“I don’t think we’re feeling any pressure at all, we’re just enjoying it and I think performances like tonight where we’re playing with such freedom, you can see that there’s not really much pressure on us and there’s no fear from us”
With two league games remaining, Crawley currently sit seventh and in the final play-off spot, but with their fate now in the hands of Doncaster Rovers, who are two points adrift of the Red Devils with their game in hand coming against Colchester United next Tuesday.