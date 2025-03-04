Crawley Town striker gets ban after off-the-ball incident against Cambridge United

Crawley Town Football Club's striker Tola Showunmi has been banned for three matches following an off-the-ball incident during Saturday afternoon's clash with Cambridge United at the Broadfield Stadium.

The incident was not spotted by the match officials, and the club were notified of the ban yesterday afternoon. Tola denies the claim, and the club therefore submitted an appeal, which was subsequently rejected by the FA. Tola will now miss Crawley's next three fixtures starting with tonight's match against Lincoln City.

The FA’s full statement read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Crawley Town’s Tola Showunmi for three matches following the EFL League One game against Cambridge United on Saturday 1 March.

“The forward’s behaviour around the 87th minute wasn’t seen by the match officials, but it was caught on camera, and The FA subsequently alleged that it constitutes violent conduct.

“Tola Showunmi denied the charge, but the Regulatory Commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing."