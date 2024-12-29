Crawley Town striker has Charlton Athletic in his sights after goal in thrilling Exeter City draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Swan believes Crawley Town can build on performances like the first half at Exeter City and start claiming all three points to climb up the League One table.

Swan scored a brilliant goal as Reds lead the Grecians 4-1 at half-time. But the home side hit back and eventually got an equaliser in added time to claim a point and deny Rob Elliot’s side all three points.

The draw keeps Reds in the relegation zone in 21st place but Swan is confident they can climb the table.

"I think we won't want to put too much focus on our position in the league,” he said. “Obviously, it's important and we need to be aware of it. But I think the main focus is to keep building on these performances like today and just going forward, make sure that when we do play as well as we did in the first half and come away with all three points.”

On the Exeter game, Swan said it ‘stung’ not to come away with three points, specially after the first half display. “I think if you'd have asked to take a point away at Exeter we probably would have taken it, but on the day when being 4-1 up, that really stings to not come away with all three.

"It was definitely was the best 45 minutes we have had. It's just disappointing that when they come out and put the pressure on us, we weren't able to continue that in the second half.”

Reds face Charlton next and Swan believes this Crawley side can repeat what they did at the beginning of December, winning 2-1 at The Valley. He said: “We went there and got three points. So we know we've got more than enough to do it at our place. It is a quick turnaround, but I think that's good because after the disappointment at Orient, we did really well to show a reaction today and I think going into Charlton so soon, we'll be able to do the same again.”

And this week the January Transfer window opens. There is already speculation that Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy are both leaving the club, but Swan wants to see a few players incoming to bolster the squad.

Crawley Town striker Will Swan scored his fifth goal of the season in the 4-4 draw with Exeter City | Picture: Eva Gilbert

"I'm not too sure about the comings and goings, but I think just more than anything, just some squad depth would really help,” he said. “I mean, you know, the bench is really light. We've got next to no players. We're a bit of a barebones squad at the minute.

“So just having some more options to start games, come off the bench, whatever it is when people are flagging after such a busy schedule, I think it'll be a massive help.” Swan has five goals for the Reds this season and now he is looking to add to that. “I don't like to put a number on it,” he said, “I feel like when you sort of start focusing on that too much It becomes a bit of pressure if you're not quite getting there. But more than that, every time I go on the pitch, if I score, then it's amazing.”